Venezuela: Maduro suspends X after Musk election 'attack'

President Nicolas Maduro said he signed a decree to block access to the X social media platform for 10 days, having previously accused its owner, Elon Musk, of an "attack" on his disputed reelection.

Venezuela's contested President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said he had signed a resolution to block access to the social media platform X in the country for 10 days.

The state agency in charge of telecommunications would "remove the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, from circulation in Venezuela for 10 days," Maduro said.

The platform's owner, Elon Musk commented critically several times about Venezuela's recent contentious elections, for instance, welcoming news of the US government recognizing opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the rightful winner of the vote, though his political attention has moved elsewhere in recent days.

Maduro had previously accused the billionaire of an "attack" on his reelection, himself frequently taking aim at Musk in response.

He said on Thursday when announcing the suspension that Musk had violated "all the rules" of his own platform, accusing him of "inciting hatred and fascism."

"We have to defeat the cyber coup," Maduro said, one of many references to what he portrays as collusion by major international social media companies in efforts to undermine his government.

Opposition communicate and coordinate on social media

Maduro and the election authority say he won a third term in the July 28 vote, but have not presented official results. The opposition meanwhile say Gonzalez won and say they have the vote counts to back up their claim.

Widespread protests broke out in the days after the vote by opposition supporters, often facilitated via communication and coordination on social media sites.

Maduro had earlier in the week appealed to people to stop using US-owned communication platform WhatsApp, and to switch to Telegram or WeChat instead, alleging that the app was being used to threaten the families of soldiers and police officers.

"Enough is enough, enough of trying to sow violence, hatred, of trying to attack Venezuela from abroad," Maduro said on Thursday when announcing the measures against X.

He said "some day, sooner rather than later, new Venezuelan social media networks will be born" to reduce the influence of existing companies that he's called "multipliers of hate" in the past.

