Venezuela opens investigation into opposition figures

Venezuela has launched a criminal investigation into opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez after they called on the armed forces to abandon their support for President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela's top prosecutor on Monday opened a criminal investigation into opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez and the opposition party's leader Maria Corina Machado.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said the investigation was tied to an open letter the two members of the opposition released earlier Monday.

In the letter, both Gonzalez and Machado called on the armed forces to abandon their support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and to stop repressing demonstrators.

Venezuela's disputed election sparks more protests To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What did the opposition duo say in the open letter?

"We urge you to prevent the regime from unleashing its rampage against the people and to respect, and ensure that others respect, the results of the July 28 elections," the opposition duo said in the letter.

They wrote Maduro "carried out a coup d'etat that contradicts the constitutional order and wants to make you his accomplices."

Attorney General Tarek William Saab’s statement said the duo “falsely announced a winner of the presidential election other than the one proclaimed by the National Electoral Council, the only body qualified to do so" and they openly incited "police and military officials to disobey the laws."

Gonzalez's and Machado's written appeal shows the alleged commission of various crimes including usurpation of functions, dissemination of false information to cause fear and conspiracy, Saab said.

Thousands arrested over the weekend in Venezuela

Maduro announced Saturday that his government had arrested some 2,000 opponents, sparking concerns from leaders around the world, including presidents of European countries.

Both Gonzalez and Machado have also gone into hiding as of Sunday, with Maduro threatening to lock them up.

Authorities have declared Maduro the victor in the July 28 elections but have yet to produce full voting tallies to prove he won. The opposition claims to have tally sheets showing it won.

rm/jsi (Reuters, dpa)