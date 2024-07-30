Venezuela: Hundreds arrested in Maduro protests

Demonstrations have sprung up across Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner an election disputed at home and abroad.

At least six people have been killed and over 700 arrested as protests spread across Venezuela on Monday and Tuesday following the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro in a disputed vote on Sunday.

The deaths were reported by Foro Penal, a non-governmental organization. Two teenagers are reported to be among the dead.

Opposition party "Voluntad Popular" said its national coordinator; Freddy Superlano, was among those detained, after being shoved into a car by armed men, according to video footage posted by the party on social media and then deleted.

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab said that at least two security officials had been killed and that another 48 police and military officers had been injured.

He added that charges against some of those in custody will include terrorism.

What do we know about the protests?

The protests began shortly after Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) formally declared Maduro to have won Sunday's election with 51% of the vote, securing the long-ruling socialist a third six-year term.

But the opposition said it had proof that its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, had chalked up an unassailable lead, based on data from the 73% of the vote tallies to which it had access.

"I speak to you with the calmness of the truth," Gonzalez told reporters on Monday. "We have in our hands the tally sheets that demonstrate our victory."

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez address supporters Image: Alexandre Meneghini/REUTERS

As opposition supporters took to the streets in towns and cities across the South American country, some protesters blocked roads, lit fires and threw petrol bombs at police, including near the presidential palace in the capital, Caracas.

Many rode motorbikes and jammed streets or draped themselves in the Venezuelan flag. Some covered their faces with scarves as protection against tear gas fired by police armed with batons and shields.

In the port city of La Guaira, people toppled a statue of Maduro's mentor and predecessor, Hugo Chavez, dragged it to the street and set it on fire.

"We are tired of this government, we want a change. We want to be free in Venezuela. We want our families to return here," one protester told the Reuters news agency, referring to the exodus of about a third of Venezuelans in recent years.

"I'll fight for my country's democracy," said another. "They stole the election from us."

Security forces responded robustly, with newspaper El Nacional reporting shots fired at demonstrators by pro-government paramilitaries known as Colectivos.

"We've seen this movie before," said Maduro from the presidential palace, pledging that security forces would keep the peace. "We have been following all of the acts of violence promoted by the extreme right."

Venezuelan Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, said Venezuela was facing a "coup d'etat" supported by the "fascist forces of the extreme right” with the backing of the "imperial forces” of the United States. "We will defeat this coup," he added.

