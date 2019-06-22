Venezuela foils attempt on President Maduro's life: government

Venezuela thwarted a US-linked plan to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro and seize power from his Socialist government, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Active and retired military officers were involved in the plan, which was set to take place on Sunday or Monday, he alleged, accusing Chile and Colombia of also being involved.

Rodriguez added that the plan was to remove opposition leader Juan Guaido from Venezuela's political landscape. Opposition leader Guaido has the support of more than 50 countries to replace Maduro.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido waves to supporters last month

Rodriguez said the purported network wanted to steal a helicopter to free jailed former Defense Minister Raul Baduel and install him as president.

In a nationally-televised address, Maduro accused the US of being responsible.

The Venezuelan leader said he would be "ruthless" with the opposition if they attempt a coup d'etat.

"We would be ruthless in a revolutionary counter-offensive against a attempted fascist coup -- ruthless!" Maduro said.

"That's not called politics," he added. "That's called fascism."

jsi, amp/se (AFP, AP, Reuters)

