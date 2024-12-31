Venezuela fines TikTok over deadly viral challenges

Officials attributed the deaths of three children to viral challenges posted on the social media app.

Venezuela's Supreme Court on Monday fined TikTok $10 million over viral challenges that authorities say led to the deaths of three children.

Judge Tania D'Amelio criticized the popular short video app for its negligence in failing to implement "necessary and adequate measures" to curb content promoting the challenges.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, was ordered to open an office in the South American country so that it adheres to local laws.

It was given eight days to pay the fine. D'Amelio said the money would be used to "create a TikTok victims fund." TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deadly TikTok challenges

Venezuelan authorities have blamed video challenges on TikTok for the deaths of three children who died after taking chemical substances.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed TikTok for the death of a 12-year-old girl who participated in a challenge involving tranquilizer pills. In November he threatened "severe measures" against TikTok if it did not remove content related to what he called "criminal challenges."

Education Minister Hector Rodriguez stated that a 14-year-old also died from a TikTok challenge involving sniffing substances. Additionally, on Nov. 21, Venezuela's attorney general linked the platform to the deaths of a third child.

TikTok's global popularity is partly driven by its challenges.

However, the app has faced criticism for putting users at risk by allowing the spread of dangerous challenge videos.

TikTok's official guidelines prohibit content that promotes self-harm or suicide.

Venezuela's parliament is considering laws regulating social networks.

