Venezuela: EU calls for full vote count in election dispute

The European Union will not recognize President Nicolas Maduro's claim to victory in the Venezuelan election until all ballots were counted and accounted for, said Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday the bloc could not recognize the outcome of Venezuelan election until all votes were counted and records made available.

International criticism has mounted over Venezuela's vote count that handed incumbent President Nicolas Maduro a narrow victory on Sunday.

Protesters have filled the streets since, with demonstrations turning violent on Monday as authorities in riot gear clashed with people in the capital Caracas.

Other cities saw protests too and at least 11 have died in connection with the protests in the country as of Wednesday, with hundreds more arrested.

EU foreign policy chief Borell says possible next steps to be decided after full vote count

Borrell said the electoral commission had announced the result of the vote based on 80% of the ballots counted, while the Venezuelan opposition had published very different results.

"That is an additional reason for not recognizing the results until they will be fully and independently verified," he told reporters during a visit to Vietnam.

The members of the 27-nation bloc will decide on possible next steps only after the full results are made available, he added.

Venezuela's Maduro under pressure to release voting records To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Criticism mounts over Venezuela vote count

UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said Tuesday he was "extremely concerned about increasing tensions in Venezuela, with worrying reports of violence."

The Carter Center, a non-profit organization meant to monitor the vote on the ground, said the election failed to meet "international standards of electoral integrity" and could not be "considered democratic."

The White House said "Any political repression or violence against protesters or of the opposition is obviously unacceptable."

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia announced that his campaign had the proof it needed to show it won, with Gonzalez and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado telling reporters that they obtained more than 70% of tally sheets.

Those results show that Gonzalez had won more than double the number of Maduro's votes.

rm/ab (Reuters, AFP)