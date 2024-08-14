Venezuela elections lack 'integrity,' says UN

A panel of UN experts said the way the recent presidential vote was carried out "had no precedent." Meanwhile, the UN human rights chief has raised alarm over detentions and use of force in the election's aftermath.

A UN panel has concluded that Venezuela's election council failed to demonstrate "basic transparency and integrity" in how it processed the results of the country's contested presidential election.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner of the July 28 poll, but is yet to give a detailed breakdown of the vote.

The opposition claims to have tally sheets showing that its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, had won by a wide margin.

The disputed results of the election have plunged the Latin American nation into a state of turmoil.

At least 23 people have died, dozens injured and thousands detained in the protests that have since ensued.

The UN panel's report said the CNE's decision not to release polling center results "has no precedent in contemporary democratic elections" and had "a negative impact on confidence in the outcome."

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said that it "categorically rejects" the global body's report.

UN rights chief condemns 'climate of fear'

Separately, UN human rights chief Volker Türk voiced alarm over what he called a "climate of fear" in the aftermath of the elections.

In a statement, Türk said he was particularly concerned about the "high and continuing number of arbitrary detentions" and "disproportionate use of force."

"It is especially troubling that so many people are being detained, accused or charged either with incitement to hatred or under counterterrorism legislation. Criminal law must never be used to limit unduly the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association," Türk said.

Venezuela considers laws against critics

Meanwhile, Caracas is mulling a batch of laws that critics say target Maduro's opponents.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly began looking into a series of laws that would toughen regulations on the registration and funding of non-governmental organizations.

National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez, a Maduro ally, has called NGOs a "facade for the financing of terrorist actions."

He has also given indications that he would seek to ban any future election observation missions from foreign countries.

UN rights chief Türk has also raised concerns over the laws.

"I urge the authorities to refrain from adopting these and any laws that undermine civic and democratic space in the country — in the interest of social cohesion and the future of the country," he said.

