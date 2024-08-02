Venezuela election: Masked assailants raid opposition HQ

Half a dozen assailants have ransacked the headquarters of Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. It comes as Human Rights watch said at least 20 people have died in post-election protests.

Masked assailants ransacked and vandalized the headquarters of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Friday, the party said.

The development comes after disputed elections in Venezuela saw President Nicolas Maduro claim victory, while protests have broken out in Caracas.

Friday's raid occurred at around 3 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), Machado's party, Vente Venezuela, said.

"Six hooded men without identification overpowered security guards. They threatened them and proceeded to make graffiti, break doors and take equipment and documents. We denounce the attacks and insecurity to which we are subjected for political reasons and we alert the world about the protection of our members," Vente Venezuela said.

Images published by the party on social media showed walls covered in black spray paint.

Machado in hiding

The raid follows threats by top officials, including Maduro, to arrest Machado, who has since gone into hiding and has been barred from running for political office for 15 years.

The United States is backing the opposition, recognizing candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the victor from Sunday's ballot, and discrediting the National Electoral Council's official results.

Uruguay and Argentina join US in backing Gonzalez

Both Uruguay and Argentina have also joined Washington in recognizing Gonzalez as the rightful winner but Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that the US State Department's recognition of Gonzalez as the election winner was an "excess."

On Thursday, the US said it was recognizing Gonzalez as the winner of Venezuela's presidential election amid "overwhelming evidence."

"It is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela's July 28 presidential election," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said the US was at the "forefront" of what the government calls a "coup attempt," reacting to Washington's backing for Gonzalez.

At least 20 people have been killed in protests that have gripped Venezuela since the election, according to Human Rights Watch.

