Venezuela election: Army stands by Maduro despite opposition

The Venezuelan military has rejected calls by the opposition to intervene after President Nicolas Maduro won another term in a contested vote.

The Venezuelan military on Tuesday reiterated their "absolute loyalty" to President Nicolas Maduro amid controversy over his recent election win.

Venezuelan Defense Minister and army head Vladimir Padrino said the military strongly rejects "the desperate and seditious approaches" that "seek to undermine our unity and institutionality, but will never succeed."

The comments are a rejection of calls coming from the opposition to intervene after the presidential election on July 28, where incumbent Maduro won a third consecutive term against former diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

The opposition has rejected the electoral results, with Western countries such as the US and Germany also not recognizing Maduro's win or being skeptical of it.

A letter released Monday by Gonzalez and opposition figure Maria Corina Machado called on the armed forces "to stand at the side of the people" amid protests in recent days following the election.

More to follow...

wd/rmt (Reuters, AFP)