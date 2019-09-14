 Venezuela and Colombia border tension fuels fear of armed conflict | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 17.09.2019

Venezuela and Colombia border tension fuels fear of armed conflict

A large-scale military exercise and the invoking of a regional defense pact have Venezuela and Colombia on edge. How likely is a military confrontation between the South American neighbors?

Venezuelan troops participating in a military ecercise near the Colombian border (picture alliance/AP Photo/R. U. Rojas)

What's driving the current tension?

Helicopters, armored vehicles, anti-aircraft batteries, mobile rocket launchers and troops — last week Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro launched a military maneuver on the border with Colombia to demonstrate that Venezuela is capable of warding off a possible invasion. Remigio Ceballos, head of the armed forces' High Command, led the first day of the exercises and said that Venezuela "had friends all over the world" — in reference to the presumed presence of Russian and Cuban officers among the 150,000 soldiers.

Then on September 12, the United States invoked the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR), also known as the Rio Treaty. Washington said the call to invoke the regional defense pact, which could facilitate a military offensive against the Maduro government, came from the opposition. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and the states supporting him have not recognized Maduro's recent election to a second term in office, claiming the vote was manipulated. The Venezuelan government, which withdrew from the TIAR in 2013, describes the opposition's call to enforce the agreement as a "hostile act" against national sovereignty.

Juan Guaido speaks to the press (picture-alliance/NurPhoto)

The US said the call to invoke the TIAR came from the Venezuelan opposition, which is led by Guaido

How likely is war?

Sabine Kurtenbach, deputy director of the Hamburg-based GIGA Institute for Latin American Studies, sees the TIAR dispute as the source of the current tensions. "The military exercises are Maduro's response to Guaido's call for members of the Organization of American States to apply the TIAR agreement against Maduro," Kurtenbach said, adding that Ivan Duque, the president of Colombia, has accused Maduro of harboring Colombian guerrillas on Venezuelan territory.

Read more: At Venezuela's Bolivar bridge, refugees begin an arduous journey

But it is unlikely a war will break out between these two countries, she said. "Neither really wants that — people in Bogota and Caracas are aware it would be a disaster, and no one on the continent is in favor of multilateral military intervention in Venezuela, regardless of whether TIAR is activated or not." In addition, Kurtenbach said, it is impossible to imagine a regional military intervention in Venezuela without the participation of the United States. The White House has just fired its national security adviser, John Bolton — precisely because of his bellicose attitude, she pointed out. "Washington doesn't seem to want to initiate another military adventure."

'War can't be ruled out'

However, Detlef Nolte, Latin American expert from the German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, noted that these kinds of conflicts "often develop their own dynamics." That's why, he said, "a war cannot be completely ruled out." Bilateral relations have also become complicated, he added. "At the joint border, Colombian ELN and FARC guerrillas, the Colombian military and the Venezuelan military that is participating in the military exercise are coming pretty close," he said.

FARC guerillas stand on guard in Colombia (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/C. E. Mora)

Colombian guerillas, as well as the Colombian and Venezuelan armies are operating in close proximity in the border region

Intervention by the US is also conceivable, said Nolte, who believes that Bolton's dismissal is "not so crucial." Should Maduro prevail, the United States would probably carry out selective attacks without intervening on a large scale, he said.

Conflict not 'first choice' in the TIAR

Phil Gunson of the International Crisis Group, a nongovernmental organization dedicated to conflict prevention around the world, agrees that Venezuela's potential re-entry into the TIAR agreement does not necessarily mean its members are willing to overthrow Maduro. "The TIAR agreement does not proclaim military intervention as the first choice for conflict resolution," he said.

Read more: How millions of 'dirty dollars' were laundered out of Venezuela

"On the contrary, the agreement demands that all peaceful aspirations be exhausted before resorting to a military option," Gunson said, pointing out that military intervention in Venezuela would require the approval of the UN Security Council. "And that will not happen," he said.

"If both sides listen to reason, there will be no war between Colombia and Venezuela," Nolte said.

  • A group of refugees waiting for their lunch

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Waiting in line

    Venezuelan migrants wait in line to have their registration number and details checked before receiving their lunch. The UN's World Food Program serves food three times a day.

  • A UNHCR tent in a refugee camp

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Hanging out to dry

    Rows of tents provided by the UNCHR for the refugees line the reception center in Maicao, providing as much comfort as is possible in these circumstances.

  • A man standing at the border with Venezuela

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Looking for a way out

    The recently inaugurated reception center in Maicao in the La Guajira region — a collaboration between the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency and the Colombian authorities — is the first of its kind in Colombia. Local and national government agencies called on the UNHCR for aid because of the steady influx of Venezuelan migrants and refugees crossing the border into Maicao.

  • A man emptying water bottles

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Lack of purpose

    Domingo Antonio Fernandez Lopez, a 72-year-old former journalist and professor, used to hear about and see refugees in the news, but never thought he would end up in a shelter as well. Having worked most of his life, he now feels useless. Every morning he gets up, waits to have breakfast, and waters the area near the entrance of his tent because the dust is affecting his lungs and eyes.

  • A woman sitting in a tent with her son

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Hoping for a better life

    Rusmari Luna Pereira brought a bracelet with her from Venezuela her mother made for her for the trip. She had to leave with her children because she couldn’t provide for them anymore. She said some people in Venezuela give their children to other families, others abandoned them on the streets. She said she found those stories hard to believe but now understands how desperate some of them are.

  • A woman with her baby in a tent

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Dreaming of home

    Rosmery Castillo left Venezuela a month ago with two of her children and left a third with her brother. She was a nurse in Valencia but her minimum wage was wiped out by high inflation, leaving her with almost nothing to buy food. She plans to return to Venezuela as soon as the situation improves to be with her mother and grandmother, who she had to leave behind.

  • Two women holding their babies

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Sharing the will to survive

    Rosmery Castillo (34, left) and Vanesa Añez Añez (19) did not know each other when they both arrived at the UNHCR reception center at the same time. They were placed in a tent to share.

  • Red Cross workers handing out medicine

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    A helping hand

    A Colombian Red Cross clinic at the reception center caters to health issues the migrants and refugees may suffer from such as lung problems caused by the dust from the La Guajira Desert.

  • Venezuelan refugees at recently inaugurated reception center in Maicao, Colombia

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Solidarity and understanding

    Xenophobia is always hovering in the background, but La Guajira has a historical connection with Maracaibo in Venezuela. Many people from La Guajira moved to Venezuela during the Colombian FARC conflict. There is solidarity among people of both sides. There are also many IDPs in Colombia, who understand what it is like for the Venezuelans to be in this predicament.

  • A border crossing between Venezuela and Colombia

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Taking the legal route

    The official crossing between Colombia and Venezuela is marked by a few fences and soldiers standing guard. There is one official way to cross between Colombia and Venezuela, but some 150 illegal shortcuts, many of which end right in front of the official crossing.

    Author: Eline van Nes (Maicao, Colombia )


