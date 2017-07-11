Venezuela: Activist Leopoldo Lopez leaves Spanish embassy, flees abroad

Venezuelan opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez has left the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas on Saturday, more than a year after seeking refuge there, several people familiar with his exit said.

Sources said Lopez was headed for Colombia, potentially en route to Spain, but his current location is still unknown.

"I can confirm he left the embassy of his own free will and left Venezuela in secret," his father, who is also called Leopoldo Lopez and lives in Spain, told AFP.

Lopez was detained and jailed in 2014, when he led a protest movement against President Nicolas Maduro. He was released from prison but transferred to house arrest in 2017.

In April 2019, Lopez was able to leave house arrest and appeared on the street during a failed uprising led by Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela that year. Shortly after, he sought refuge at the home of the Spanish ambassador.

The charismatic 49-year-old former mayor of Caracas has remained an influential figure in Venezuela's opposition during his long detention. He is said to have been a mentor to Juan Guaido during this time.

