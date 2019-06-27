 Venezuela accused of killing naval officer | News | DW | 01.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Venezuela accused of killing naval officer

Security forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro arrested naval officer Rafael Acosta Arevalo last month. Twelve countries from across the Americas have called his reported death an "assassination."

Screenshot Twitter Account Juan Guaido

The United States and other countries in the Americas have accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of torturing and killing a dissident naval officer.

"The United States condemns the killing and torture" of Rafael Acosta Arevalo, the US State Department said. The officer "died in the custody of Maduro's thugs," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

Acosta, who was arrested on terrorism charges on June 21, reportedly died in hospital on Saturday. Shortly before his death, he appeared in court with visible signs of torture.

Read more: Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support

The Lima Group, which includes 11 Latin American countries and Canada, called on the United Nations to investigate what they called his "assassination." The bloc also criticized Venezuela's history of arbitrary arrests and torture under President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Maduro had asked the prosecutor general to probe the "regrettable" death.

Read more: Venezuela explained: Who backs Maduro, who backs Guaido?

The leader of the Venezuelan opposition and self-declared interim president, Juan Guaido, said the officer had been "brutally tortured" in what he described as an "abominable crime."

The European Union also called for an independent probe. "His death cannot go unnoticed nor unpunished," it said.

Venezuela has been in a severe political and economic crisis for years. Millions of fled the country to escape shortages of food and medicines.

The United States, Lima Group and several countries in the European Union, including Germany, recognized Juan Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader after he declared himself interim president in January. Since then, Guaido has tried to convince the army to turn against Maduro.

amp/jm (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Venezuelan exodus at 4 million since 2015

Four million Venezuelans have fled their crisis-torn homeland in little over four years, say UN aid agencies. Colombia is hosting the bulk, followed by Chile, Ecuador, Brazil and Argentina. (07.06.2019)  

Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has made a new push to oust President Nicolas Maduro, claiming he has the backing of parts of the army. As protesters face off with security, the world reacts. (30.04.2019)  

Venezuela explained: Who backs Maduro, who backs Guaido?

Nicolas Maduro? Juan Guaido? Neither? DW takes a look at the reasons why some countries are backing Venezuela's embattled president, others his upstart nemesis and some are somewhere in the middle. (25.01.2019)  

Venezuela's Juan Guaido: Who is the interim president?

Despite declaring himself the interim president, Juan Guaido is not a household name in Venezuela's opposition, but he has been at the forefront of one of the boldest moves against Nicolas Maduro. How did he get there? (24.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, Präsident in Caracas

Venezuela foils attempt on President Maduro's life: government 27.06.2019

An attempt to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has failed, the crisis-hit country's government said. The leader has accused the United States of being behind an alleged coup plot.

Venezuela Nicolas Maduro mit Sohn Nicolas Maduro Guerra

US slaps sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's son 28.06.2019

The US Treasury Department has passed sanctions on Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra for serving his father's "illegitimate regime." The US said it would continue to target members of Maduro's inner circle with sanctions.

Venezuela Proteste in Caracas

UN human rights chief arrives in Venezuela to probe crisis 20.06.2019

Michelle Bachelet will meet with members of the opposition, civil society and the government. The visit comes in the midst of an entrenched political crisis and as Juan Guaido grapples with corruption accusations.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  