 Vegans march in Germany to ′give animals a voice′ | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 17.08.2019

Germany

Vegans march in Germany to 'give animals a voice'

Vegans are aiming to better organize and advance their message through animal rights activism. Tens of thousands are joining the Animal Rights March wordwide, including in the German cities of Cologne and Berlin.

  • Animal Rights March in Cologne (DW/C. Winter)

    'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests

    Worldwide protests for animal rights

    Around 1,000 animal rights activists and vegans have marched 6 kilometers (4 miles) through the western German city of Cologne with signs ranging from the shocking and thought-provoking to the humorous. Cologne was one of 42 cities around the world participating in the Animal Rights March.

  • Shirtless men marching in Cologne (DW/C. Winter)

    'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests

    Ripped without animal protein

    Shirtless men carry a sign reading "Better naked than with fur" to protest against the use of skins or furs of dead animals and of bird feathers. A man with a toned body has "Protein deficiency" written across his chest to dispel the notion that to get ripped at the gym one needs to eat meat.

  • Katharina Pozo speaking into a megaphone (DW/C. Winter)

    'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests

    Speech for the speechless

    Katharina Pozo (L), one of the protest organizers, led throngs of protesters in chants outside Burger King and the German hamburger chain Hans im Gluck. She wants to mobilize "silent vegans" and others into a broad movement "to give animals a voice."

  • People lying on a street in Cologne (DW/C. Winter)

    'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests

    Visualizing the mass slaughter

    Hundreds of protesters engaged in a one-minute "die-in" on a main thoroughfare in central Cologne. The action aimed to highlight the millions of cows, pigs, chickens and other animals killed in industrial slaughterhouses in Germany every year.

  • Man holding sign saying It's 2019. Germany still uses gas chambers (DW/C. Winter)

    'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests

    The plight of male chicks

    These people are protesting the fact that every year, 45 million male chicks in Germany are thrown into mechanical shredders or gassed to death moments after coming out of their shells. This is because they cannot lay eggs and are not as meaty as broiler chickens.

  • Crowd gathered outside a McDonalds in Cologne (DW/C. Winter)

    'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests

    Out-of-sight violence

    Once the main protest was finished, several dozen people gathered outside a McDonald's to participate in a separate action organized by Direct Action Everywhere (DxE). The international grassroots animal rights movement engages in non-violent disruptive protests where violence is happening to make visible what happens behind closed doors.

  • Woman smeared with fake blood at McDonald's order counter (DW/C. Winter)

    'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests

    Indignant customers

    A performer smothered fake blood over herself in front of the McDonald's order counter as protesters made a statement and chanted slogans against animal abuse. At the end of the protests, several McDonald's customers started yelling, pushing and spitting at the protesters.

  • Blood-smeared woman and other protesters in McDonald's (DW/C. Winter)

    'Die-ins' and fake blood at animal rights protests

    'No one can look away anymore'

    Natascha Blumenkind, a leader in DxE, said the performances were not designed to disgust people. "We want people to make the connection between what's on their plate and who had to suffer for it. We focus on the victims and their experiences, rather than on the people who are contributing to the system. If we can make visible what's right under the surface, no one can look away anymore."

    Author: Chase Winter


Around a thousand vegans marched through the streets of the western city of Cologne on Saturday to highlight the plight of the hundreds of millions of animals slaughtered and abused each year. 

Chanting "It's not food, it's violence" and "Animal liberation in one generation," sign-carrying animal rights supporters snaked through the streets of the city to highlight health, environmental and humanistic aspects of a growing global movement.

The action, part of the Animal Rights March founded by the UK-based organization Surge three years ago, intends "to unite the vegan community globally and to inspire vegans to speak up for animals in their everyday lives and get active in their local communities."

Read more: Poor eating habits killing millions globally, study says

Worldwide movement

This year, protests are planned in 42 cities around the world, including Cologne and Berlin, and are expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

There are 1.3 million vegans — people who don't consume any animal products – and 8 million vegetarians among Germany's population of 82 million, according to surveys. It's a number that increases every year.

Yet vegans have only recently started to organize around the cause of animal rights, said Katharina Pozo, the main organizer of the Cologne protests. She described the vast majority of those who avoid consuming animal products as "silent vegans."

The goal of the march was to foster activism and "use this day to find your voice every day" in order to inform society,  while at the same time letting each individual make their own decision, she said.

The activitists wanted "to give animals a voice," she said.

Read more: Germany: 'Meat tax' on the table to protect the climate

Scalding a dead pig in a slaughterhouse (Christian Werner/laif)

Scenes like this one from a slaughterhouse have convinced many to turn vegan

Showing the violence

Lia, a young woman from the group Anonymous for the Voiceless, made her decision to become a vegan after watching "Earthlings,” a documentary about humans' brutal use of animal products for profit.

Anonymous for the Voiceless is a grassroots animal rights organization that takes its message to the streets with black-clad activist in masks showing videos from inside slaughterhouses and engaging passersby who are interested in veganism.

"People can see for themselves and decide for themselves," she said, recommending that people try the group's 22-day vegan challenge.

Some vegan activists are relatively passive, while others are more active. The organization Direct Action Everywhere engages in animal rescues and disruptions at places where there is violence against animals.

Read more: Do vegans help prevent climate change? 

Not looking away

On Saturday, following the main protests, a group of about 50 people flooded a McDonald's in central Cologne, shouting slogans and holding signs as a performer doused herself with fake blood.

"We want people to care,” said Natascha Blumenkind, a DxE organizer. "Actually everyone already does, but the system and society trains us to look away. If we can make visible what is right under the surface, nobody will look away anymore."

  • Braunvieh Cow near the Town Walchsee in Tyrol

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Eating naturally

    With everything from meat contamination scandals to concerns about agriculture's climate change impact in the news these days, more and more people are turning to a vegan diet. But, there are other ways to eat in an environmentally-friendly way too. Free-range meat products are now commonplace. Rarely, though, are cows raised in such a paradise as this alpine meadow.

  • Dishes at Pêle-Mêle in Berlin Copyright: DW/V. Kern

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Vegan cuisine

    In the 1970s and 80s, eating vegetarian, and especially vegan — abstaining from animal products completely, like milk and eggs — was not part of the mainstream. Nowadays, things are changing. Jonathan Safran Foer's book "Eating Animals" sparked thought about the meat people eat. More vegan restaurants are sprouting up all over the place; here are some dishes from 'Pêle-Mêle' in Berlin.

  • Close-up picture of water flowing into hands (Photo: Janis Smits)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Carbon and water impact

    Eating vegan can reduce carbon footprints and water usage worldwide. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the meat industry generates nearly one-fifth of human-made greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change. Scientists also say that 13,000 to 15,000 liters of water are needed to produce just one kilogram of beef.

  • Pig Number 5 at My Little Farm (Copyright: Bernd Settnik dpa/lbn)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Pork with a smile

    With the recent scandal surrounding Dutch horsemeat being sold as beef, more Europeans are now simply choosing to eat meat less. But, for those that can't do without, the "Meine kleine Farm" (My little farm) concept tries to achieve transparency with consumers. It aims to give each animal it sells as meat a proper identity.

  • A label for sausage made from Pig Number 2 at My Little Farm (Copyright: Wolfgang Kumm/ dpa/lbn)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Knowing what you're getting

    The Potsdam-based farm has a website showing the living conditions of the animals and giving customers a chance to vote online about which animal they want slaughtered next. Since they mainly sell to customers in the nearby region, the 'Meine kleine Farm' project also helps to keep transportation routes — and thus greenhouse gases — to a minimum.

  • Fruit laid out at a farmer's market (Copyright: DW/Elizabeth Shoo)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Local food at farmers' markets

    Eating locally and in season also helps reduce greenhouse gases because it cuts out long transportation routes. Canadians Alisa Smith and J.B. MacKinnon argued for local cuisine in their book, "100-mile diet: A year of local eating." The couple spent one year eating foods from within one hundred miles of their home. Self-preserved foods got them through the winter.

  • Corn dried up in drought (Copyright: JIM LO SCALZO/ dpa)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Large-scale monocultures are vulnerable

    The modern industrial agriculture practice of cultivating monocultures, such as corn and soy, can make the crops more susceptible to pests and diseases. This, in turn, promotes the widespread use of pesticides. Small-scale farmers, on the other hand, often promote crop diversity which makes plants naturally more robust, even in periods of drought.

  • Berlin's Princess Garden (Copyright: Rainer Jensen dpa/lbn)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Berlin's Princess Garden

    Cultivating one's own crops is possible even in big cities, as shown by the "Princess Garden" project right in the middle of Germany's capital, Berlin. Crops are grown and consumed locally, with food dishes offered as business lunches at an on-site café. The urban farmers here say gardening raises awareness about the environment and, since the garden is shared, they make friends along the way too.

  • Person delivering food donations to a charity organization food (Copyright: Dietmar Gust./Berliner Tafel)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Reduce food waste, save resources

    With Germans throwing away an estimated 20 million tons of food a year, food-sharing has become one of the latest environmentally-friendly trends. Restaurants or grocery stores donate still-edible food that they can no longer use to charity organizations. Foodsharing.de is an internet portal where people can swap food they won't be able to eat.

  • Salad with apples, walnuts and cheese (Copyright: dream79)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Healthy benefits

    Many dietary experts argue that a vegetarian or vegan diet can be good for your health too. Various studies show that a decrease in daily meat consumption may reduce the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


