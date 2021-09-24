Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Abstaining from animal products
Veganism involves abstaining from the use or consumption of animal products in manufacturing, diet and nutrition. Most vegans also reject the use of animals as a commodity.
Biotech firms are in clinical trials, with plant-based drugs and vaccines awaiting approval from governments to combat COVID-19, Ebola and the Norovirus. If approved, they could be grown all around the world, driving down costs and saving lives.
Locally hunted game has the smallest environmental footprint of all meat. The downsides of factory farming don’t apply to animals roaming free in the forest. This is why huntress Alena Steinbach won’t eat meat unless it’s killed in the wild. The former vegetarian with a degree in green business management takes Neil and Gabe deep into Europe’s largest forest for a hunt. What will they discover?