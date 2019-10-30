 Vegan meat: The future of planet-saving plant-based eating? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 01.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Vegan meat: The future of planet-saving plant-based eating?

With a plant-based diet touted as the answer to emissions-intensive livestock farming, DW marks World Vegan Day by asking if a new wave of low carbon post-meat products can really lead the climate fight?

Fleischlose Burger (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

Veganism used to be about health and animal welfare. But the goal posts of a growing plant-based diet movement have shifted, with people increasingly motivated to ditch meat for the sake of the planet.

Read more: Do vegans help prevent climate change?

With around 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions caused by livestock farming, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, a "new" veganism has emerged on the back of the climate crisis.

In the UK alone, supermarket sales of plant-based substitutes for animal products — many of which claim to be low carbon — have grown 31% in the past two years. 

Faux animal products boomed in 2019. California-based Beyond Meat had the biggest public share offering of the year in May, as its value rose nearly 500% (quarterly sales reported this week also tripled year-on-year).

Impossible Foods founder Pat Brown, who is also a biochemistry professor at Stanford University, wants his plant-based substitutes to drive all livestock farming out of business by 2035. He told the New Yorker last month that "we see our mission as the last chance to save the planet from environmental catastrophe."

A cow's face close up

Set to become a face of the past?

But are these highly processed, plant-based vegan meat brands the best way to reduce livestock emissions and combat land degradation?

Climate savior?

A spate of reports, including by the IPCC  and John Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, has stressed the planetary benefits of cutting animal products from our diets.

A Beyond Meat-commissioned life-cycle assessment by the University of Michigan, meanwhile, claims the company's faux burgers, sausages and minces created from pea or mung bean isolate, coconut oil and beetroot juice extract — among numerous additives — require 90% less carbon gas emissions, 99% less water, 93% less land and 46% less energy than equivalent animal-based products.   

Yet such meat alternatives emit around five times more greenhouse gases than unprocessed sources of plant protein according to Marco Springmann, a senior environmental researcher at Oxford University. "They're somewhere between unprocessed legumes, and chicken," he says of the climate impact of highly engineered, meaty vegan products. 

Read moreOpinion: The IPCC is right, if we want food, we have to look after our land

"If you look at it purely from an environmental perspective, they would still make a big contribution to mitigating climate change," Springmann told DW, "just not as big a contribution as moving to an arguably more healthy diet that includes plenty of fruit and vegetables, some nuts and seeds, whole grains, minimally processed beans and lentils."

Bowls piled high with colorful lentils
Two hands holding kidney beans, other bowls of beans in the background

There might be more to humble beans and lentils than meets the eye

Legumes like beans and lentils are the ultimate climate-friendly source of minerals and proteins. They require no greenhouse-gas-emitting fertilizers because they fix nitrogen from the atmosphere. The best thing for the planet would be to eat beans and lentils as they are, or, if you want something in a burger form, to simply crush them at home and make your own veggie burger, said Springmann.

Still, Caterina Brandmayr, senior policy analyst at UK-based Green Alliance that has written a report calling on government to fund low-carbon food innovations such as plant-based meat and even lab-grown meat, says if meat lovers were willing to switch at least part of the time, it would go some way to helping climate mitigation.

The key here is satisfying a broad range of eating patterns and demands for taste. "We need to respond to a wide spectrum of preferences, to enable, as much as possible, a wider range of people to benefit from the health and lower environmental impact that plant-based eating can provide," Brandmayr told DW.

Vegan junk food?

Springmann is the co-author of a report on the climate and health "co-benefits" of dietary change which argues that transitioning toward plant-based diets could limit food-related greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70% by 2050, and reduce global mortality by up to 10%. 

Watch video 05:34

Is veganism disrupting the food industry?

This latter metric points to another problem with meat substitutes, which Springmann equates to "still pretty much junk food." Nutrients are lost through processing of the base pea isolate and many of these products have high sodium levels — the Impossible Burger sold at Burger King packs more salt that the real meat Whopper Burger.

Read moreMeat-loving Kenya sees veganism trend

Brandmayr is confident faux burgers can improve their health credentials as recipes evolve. "It is still something to be welcomed," she said, suggesting such products could help confirmed carnivores transition to plant-based diets.

But the mania for creating that authentic meat taste means potentially unhealthy and unsustainable ingredients are added.

Springmann points to the heme iron molecule — used to create the meaty taste in the Impossible Burger — which is derived from plant sources using GMO. Heme iron, normally only present in meat, has been implicated as being part of the reason why red meat intake increases the risk for colon and rectal cancers, Springmann says.

New vegan future

San Francisco-based brand Just has been offering plant-based alternatives to meat and other animal products for over five years. Its liquid egg, used for everything from scrambles to French toast, is made primarily from high-protein, non-GMO mung bean protein isolate.

USA Fleischlos: Burger ohne tierische Produkte (Reuters/Moving Mountains/M. Michaels)

UK-based Moving Mountains burgers also promote a "plant-based meat that requires less land, water and produces less greenhouse emissions." But does the high processing negate some climate benefits?

the Beyond Burger, which is made of plants and contains no animal products.

Can Beyond Burgers and the like shift entrenched meat consumption?

Just Egg claims to use 98% less water, 86% less land, and to have a 93% smaller carbon footprint than conventional animal sources. But while the premium-priced product appeals to new vegans, the energy required to process such legumes into an isolate might seem questionable when you consider that they also lose fiber and nutrients along the way

Read more: Vegans march in Germany to 'give animals a voice'

Faux meat is a favorite of "flexitarians," who salve their conscience by choosing the occasional fake meat Impossible Burger at Burger King — or the Beyond Meat version now being trialled at McDonalds. That might be the first step to full veganism, but with no sign of these fast food chains taking the real thing off their menus, for now it looks like little more than a complement to mass meat consumption.

The recent adoption of vegan meat options at these global chains seems to be partly a response to a demand by global investors in January that the fast food giants significantly reduce the emissions and water usage of their meat and dairy suppliers.

It's something. But if new vegans really want to fight the climate crisis, maybe they should go old school and return to ancient tofu and tempeh-based meat substitutes — created of course from non-GMO sources.

  • Beyond Meat Burger, at Dodger Stadium

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Big appetite

    With climate concerns growing, many people are trying to reduce their environmental impact. Increasingly, they're turning to plant-based meats — and investors are taking notice. When Beyond Meat debuted on Wall Street in early May, share prices more than doubled the first day. "Investors recognize … a huge business opportunity," Bruce Friedrich, director of the Good Food Institute, told AFP.

  • An Original Impossible Burger, left, and a Cali Burger, from Umami Burger, are shown in this photo in New York (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Spot the difference

    Backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, meat alternatives including Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, seen here at left, use new food technology and ingredients like peas, fava beans and soy. Unlike earlier veggie burgers, these meatless patties are said to taste, look, smell and even "bleed" like real meat (the secret is beet juice). They can also be healthier.

  • A herd of cows in Brazil

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Good for the planet

    But eating less meat isn't just a healthy decision. A 2018 WWF report said cutting animal products from diets would be a "relatively easy and cheap way" to fight climate change. A study by the University of Michigan found the Beyond Burger generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy to produce and has far less of an impact on water scarcity and land use than a beef patty.

  • A shopper chooses a package of Beyond Meat brand Beyond Sausage from a cooler in a supermarket in New York

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Crowded market

    Beyond Meat is already sold in thousands of US supermarkets and restaurants, and major brands are also looking for a piece of the action. Nestle launched its take on the beef patty in Europe in April, and Unilever took over Dutch plant-based meat producer The Vegetarian Butcher in late 2018. Burger King is rolling out a Beyond Meat option US-wide, and McDonald's is testing its own vegan burger.

  • Large fields of soy are seen near the city of Santarem in the Brazilian state of Para

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Not all positive

    Industrialized soy crops have been flagged as a contributing factor to widespread deforestation. As Brussels-based environment group Fern points out, more than 1 million square kilometers of land are used to grow soy, almost three times the size of Germany. Only a very small percentag of this, however, is used in meat alternatives. Most goes to animal feed.

  • Packages of Beyond Meat brand in a supermarket freezer

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Health food?

    There are also nutritional concerns about these highly processed foods. Leading brands can have more than double the saturated fat and as much as seven times the amount of sodium as a lean beef burger. And environmental groups are worried about Impossible Burger's inclusion of GMO yeast, which adds a meaty flavor. Excessive consumption has been linked to cancer — but that goes for real meats too.

  • A plate full of white sausage and pretzel in Bavaria (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Today's special: Quorn tubes

    In Europe, meat alternatives may soon have to be sold as "discs," "tubes" and "slabs" as opposed to burgers, sausages and steaks. The EU Parliament's agriculture committee recently backed a move to ban producers of vegetarian food from using terms that usually describe meat. The full parliament will vote on the measure after the EU elections in late May.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


DW recommends

Do vegans help prevent climate change?

If you want to save the world, go veggie seems to be the motto. But even though dietary decisions are proven to reduce CO2 emissions, young Germans are still eating a lot of meat. (12.08.2019)  

Vegans march in Germany to 'give animals a voice'

Vegans are aiming to better organize and advance their message through animal rights activism. Tens of thousands are joining the Animal Rights March worldwide, including in the German cities of Cologne and Berlin. (17.08.2019)  

Meat-loving Kenya sees veganism trend

A growing number of Kenyans are giving up the meat they traditionally love in favor of plant-based diets. DW’s Andrew Wasike looked into a few cooking pots across Nairobi, where veganism is trending. (02.11.2018)  

Opinion: The IPCC is right, if we want food, we have to look after our land

As we learn how climate change leaves our food security — and us — hanging in the balance, it's time to stop behaving as though the planet were an endless store of goodies, says DW's Tamsin Walker. (08.08.2019)  

Will 2019 be the year of lab-grown meat?

After years in the lab, will meats derived from animal cells finally break into the mainstream consumer market? The products could have huge implications for the planet, human health and animal welfare. (03.01.2019)  

Berlin: Vegan capital of the world?

Berlin has become a haven for vegans, with specialized restaurants, butchers and even sex shops. And although veganism is about protecting animals and the environment, being vegan in Berlin is so much more. (19.10.2016)  

Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

Demand for meat-free foods is up — 23% in the US last year alone, according to The Good Food Institute. But can plant-based alternatives replace classic burgers and sausages, and are they really better for the climate? (29.05.2019)  

10 food choices that help the planet

With everything from meat contamination scandals to concern about climate change, more and more people are turning to a vegan diet. But, here are 10 other ways to eat in an environmentally-friendly way. (07.08.2019)  

WWW links

FAO land use report

https://www.gfi.org/marketresearch

IPCC Climate Change and Land Report

Global investors turn up heat on fast food companies to tackle climate and water risks

Green Alliance report, Cutting Carbon from Land Use

Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future report, Country-specific dietary shifts to mitigate climate and water crises

Analysis and valuation of the health and climate change cobenefits of dietary change

Audios and videos on the topic

Appetite for Beyond Meat shares  

Nestlé jumps on the vegan bandwagon  

Is veganism disrupting the food industry?  

Related content

China Howey Ou

China's first Fridays for Future sees teen planting trees 30.10.2019

Howey Ou did not see any Chinese students in the Fridays for Future movement, so she became China's first climate striker. She realized this was not an easy thing to do after the police took her from her first protest.

Ernährung Diät ausgewogene Ernährung

How changes in our diet can help mitigate climate change 16.10.2019

140 countries, 140 diets, 140 different ways each of them contributes to climate change. A new US-study looked at what dietary changes need to happen across the globe to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Fleischlose Burger

Do vegans help prevent climate change? 12.08.2019

If you want to save the world, go veggie seems to be the motto. But even though dietary decisions are proven to reduce CO2 emissions, young Germans are still eating a lot of meat.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: Sustainable smartphones that can be easily repaired, and giving South Africa's penguins a hand.  

Eco@India

18 stories made of wood

Norway’s wooden high-rise tops out at over 85 meters – the tallest of its kind on Earth.  

Global Ideas

A bee covered in pollen sits on a flower

What have insects ever done for us?

Scientists predict that 10% of all insect species could die out in the next few decades. What would we lose if they do?  