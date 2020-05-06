 VE Day: World marks subdued 75th anniversary amid coronavirus | News | DW | 08.05.2020

News

The coronavirus pandemic has dashed plans of large-scale events to mark 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe. Leaders will commemorate the date in small events or by using technology.

Sculpture of a grieving mother at the Neue Wache in Berlin

Countries around the world are marking 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe in pared-back fashion on Friday. Where large parades and street parties were planned, people in most European countries are instead being encouraged to commemorate the day from home or online.

In Germany, Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) is a work day like any other, but the capital of Berlin this year declared a one-off public holiday owing to the 75th anniversary. There has been some debate about whether the date should be made a nationwide public holiday.

Read more: Opinion: When victory does not mean liberation

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will lay wreaths at the Neue Wache memorial to victims of war and dictatorship in Berlin.

Street parades in the UK have been cancelled, and instead people are being encouraged to celebrate with 1940s-style tea parties at home. Queen Elizabeth II will address the nation in the evening, and a flyover by a single Spitfire will replace more elaborate aerial displays.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron will attend a small-scale event at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, in lieu of parties and memorials across the country.

Read more: World War II: 75 years on, a son finds his father

  • Black and white photo of two Soviet soldiers hoisting a flag on the Reichstag in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    75 years after WWII: Memorials in Berlin

    Reichstag parliament building

    On April 30, 1945, two Soviet soldiers hoisted the red flag on the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin. Even though it is now known that the scene for this photo was actually staged two days later, it remains one of the most famous images of the 20th century, symbolizing the victory over Hitler, the destruction of the Nazi party and the end of the Second World War.

  • Capitulation Hall in the German-Russian Museum in Berlin Karlshorst (picture-alliance/ZB)

    75 years after WWII: Memorials in Berlin

    The German-Russian Museum

    In this officers' mess in Berlin Karlshorst, the German Wehrmacht army signed the unconditional surrender on May 8, 1945. The German-Russian Museum exhibits the document, which was drawn up in English, Russian and German. The permanent exhibition provides information about the the war of annihilation led by the Nazis against the Soviet Union from 1941, which claimed around 25 million lives.

  • Tank in front of the Allied Museum in Berlin (picture-alliance/akg-images/D. E. Hoppe)

    75 years after WWII: Memorials in Berlin

    The Allied Museum

    The western allies, namely Americans, English and French, did not get to Berlin until July 1945 when they took over the western sectors of the city. The center of the US forces was the Zehlendorf district. The former Outpost Theater cinema building is now part of the Allied Museum, which covers the period of postwar Berlin, including the 1948 airlift, up to the withdrawal of the Americans in 1994.

  • The Soviet War Memorial in Berlin-Treptow (picture-alliance/360-Berlin/J. Knappe)

    75 years after WWII: Memorials in Berlin

    The Soviet War Memorial

    A Soviet soldier holding a rescued child on his arm and a lowered sword over a shattered swastika — this huge monument towers above the Soviel Memorial in Treptow. The military cemetery is the final resting place for 7,000 Soviet soldiers who lost their lives in the fight for Berlin in the spring of 1945.

  • Graves and headstones in the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Berlin (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Schoening Berlin)

    75 years after WWII: Memorials in Berlin

    Commonwealth War Cemetery in Berlin

    Some 3,600 Air Force soldiers, mainly killed in air combat over Berlin, are buried in the British cemetery on Heerstrasse. The honorary cemetery was built between 1955 and 1957 for the fallen soldiers from Great Britain and the Commonwealth States, especially Canada. It is still under special protection by the British Crown.

  • Statue in the inner yard of the Memorial to the German Resistance in Berlin (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Schoening)

    75 years after WWII: Memorials in Berlin

    Memorial to the German Resistance

    The war almost ended a year earlier: On June 20, 1944, a group of German officers led by Claus Schenk Count von Stauffenberg tried to overthrow Hitler. But the assassination attempt failed and the officers involved were executed. The German Resistance Memorial Center remembers those who died while resisting the Nazi regime.

  • People looking at displays at the Topography of Terror memorial in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    75 years after WWII: Memorials in Berlin

    Topography of Terror

    With about one million visitors annually, the documentation center Topography of Terror on Niederkirchnerstrasse is one of the most visited memorial sites in Berlin. From 1933 to 1945, this was the site of the headquarters of the Secret State Police Office and the SS — in other words, where the Nazi regime's system of terror was planned and managed.

  • People walking among the pillars of the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    75 years after WWII: Memorials in Berlin

    Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe

    A wave-shaped field of 2,711 pillars commemorates the approximately 6.3 million European Jews who were murdered during the Nazi era. Directly underneath the Holocaust Memorial, changing exhibitions document the discrimination, persecution and systematic extermination of the Jewish people in the Nazi concentration camps.

  • View of the spire of the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Günther)

    75 years after WWII: Memorials in Berlin

    Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church

    The Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Breitscheidplatz was severely damaged in bombing raids in 1943. When it was to be completely demolished and rebuilt in the postwar years, Berliners protested. As a result, the 71-meter-high (233-foot-high) tower ruins were preserved as a highly visible memorial against war and destruction, for peace and reconciliation.

    Author: Lisa Marie Jordan


Outside of Europe

New Zealand and Australia, which fought with the Allies in the war, have already marked the day with video messages from leaders.

"New Zealand remembers you are the ones who answered your country's call," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told veterans in a video message.

In the US, eight World War II veterans are expected to join President Donald Trump at a wreath-laying ceremony.

The US veterans, along with other survivors and foreign dignitaries, were set to attend a ceremony hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Instead, Putin is expected to give an address on television, focusing not only on the legacy of the war, but on how Russia will go forward in handling the coronavirus crisis.

The war that claimed over 50 million lives came to an end in Europe with Germany's surrender, but it was several months before two atomic bombs dropped over Japan by the US led to the end of the global war.

  • Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia

    Newly married couples come here with flowers, and state guests lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Kremlin wall. In Russia — because of the time difference — May 9 is celebrated as Victory Day, usually with a big military parade on Red Square. It is however postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Mamayev Kurgan in Volgograd, Russia with statue of mother Russia bearing a sword (picture-alliance/U. Zucchi)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Mamayev Kurgan in Volgograd, Russia

    The Soviet Union lost 25 million people in the Second World War, more than any other country. It also has some of the world's largest war memorials: "The Motherland calls" is the name of this statue. Visible from afar, it is 85 meters (279 feet) high and commemorates the Battle of Stalingrad, which raged from August 25, 1942 to February 2, 1943 — one of the bloodiest battles in human history.

  • Cenotaph in London, UK (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/D. Cliff)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Cenotaph in London, United Kingdom

    An empty tomb as a monument: Five years ago, on the 70th anniversary of the end of WWII, heads of state and veterans gathered at the Cenotaph. With the COVID-19 pandemic, such a meeting is not possible this year. The memorial on London's Whitehall government mile was originally erected for the victims of the First World War. Since 1946 it has also been a memorial to the fallen from 1939 to 1945.

  • Bomber Command Memorial in London, UK (picture-alliance/prisma)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    RAF Bomber Command Memorial in London, UK

    The sculpture depicts a Bomber Command crew and is dedicated to the 55,573 Allied aircrew killed in World War II. When this monument was inaugurated in 2012, it caused controversy, since the Royal Air Force's bombing destroyed many German cities right up to the last days of the war and claimed 600,000 lives among the civilian population.

  • War memorial at base of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Tzu-chao Lin)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France

    Under the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées lies the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It commemorates the victims of both world wars. On May 8, French President Emmanuel Macron and high-ranking military officers will lay a wreath, but this year without an audience.

  • Dozens of white crosses marking grave (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/K. Wagenhäuser)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    American military cemetery at Omaha Beach, France

    Just as significant as the day of the German surrender is another important date in France: June 6, 1944. On D-Day, 150,000 Allied soldiers landed in Normandy and opened the Western Front. Numerous memorials, museums and military cemeteries along the coast commemorate one of the most important battles of World War II, which claimed 68,000 lives.

  • National World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, USA (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/M. Weber)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    National World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, USA

    The monument was only inaugurated in 2004 and commemorates the 16 million Americans who fought in the Second World War. Leading to the monumental complex is the Peace Wall with 4,048 gilded stars — one star for 100 fallen. In the US, May 8 is "Victory in Europe Day". The final end of the war is celebrated on August 14, the day of the armistice with Japan.

  • Unconditional Surrender statue in San Diego, USA (picture-alliance/Photononstop/P. Turpin)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Unconditional Surrender statue in San Diego, USA

    It is said to have been on this very day, August 14, 1945, that in celebration of Japan's surrender a US sailor spontaneously kissed a nurse he apparently didn't know on Times Square. The photo published in "Life" magazine became world-famous and served as a model for the "Unconditional Surrender" sculptures, one of them standing in the harbor of San Diego. It sparked a #MeToo debate in 2019.

  • Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan (Reuters/I. Kato)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan

    Every year on August 6 at exactly 8:15 a.m. the Peace Bell of Hiroshima, located in what was once the city's busiest commercial and residential district, sounds to mark the time of the world's first nuclear attack. The ruins are now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. More than 70 monuments and memorials in the Peace Park commemorate the 146,000 direct and indirect victims of the atom bomb detonation.

  • Yasukini Shrine in Tokyo, Japan (Getty Images/AFP/K. Nogi)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Yasukini Shrine in Tokyo, Japan

    Time and again, high-ranking Japanese politicians visit the Yasukini shrine in Tokyo. Among others, the more than two million fallen Japanese soldiers of the Second World War are honored there. Among them, however, are also 14 convicted and executed war criminals. Countries invaded by Japan, such as South Korea and China, regularly protest against this tribute.

  • Memorial of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre, China (picture-alliance/Dumont/M. Riehle)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Memorial of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre, China

    On December 13, 1937, Japanese troops conquered the city of Nanjing. This was followed by a massacre that claimed at least 200,000 — according to other estimates, up to 300,000 — Chinese victims within six weeks. The memorial in Nanjing includes a museum with numerous documents, photos and historical film footage as well as a memorial path with footprints of the survivors.

  • Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Israel (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Schöning)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Israel

    "A monument and a name" is the translation of the Hebrew name of the central Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. It is dedicated to the approximately six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis. At the center of the extensive complex is the windowless "Hall of Remembrance," in which an eternal flame burns. The names of the 22 largest death camps are carved into the floor.

  • Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/Schoening)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany

    In the German capital there are numerous memorials to the Second World War, the most famous being the Holocaust Memorial. Its 2,711 steles commemorate the 6 million murdered Jews in Europe. There was a demand for such a memorial as early as the 1980s, but it was only inaugurated in 2005. By the way, Berlin is the only federal state that has declared May 8 as a public holiday this year.

  • Käthe Kollwitz sculpture of mother embracing dead son in Berlin (picture-alliance/W. Rothermel)

    World War II memorials around the globe

    The Neue Wache (New Guardhouse) in Berlin, Germany

    A mother embraces her dead son: the sculpture by Käthe Kollwitz is the focal point in the Neue Wache, Germany's central memorial site for the victims of war and tyranny. All commemoration ceremonies for May 8 have been cancelled, but nevertheless Chancellor Merkel, President Steinmeier and President Schäuble of the Bundestag will lay a wreath here.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


ed/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

