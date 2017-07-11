 Vattenfall wins case against German nuclear phaseout | News | DW | 12.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Vattenfall wins case against German nuclear phaseout

Germany must completely rework its nuclear power phaseout compensation system, the country's top court has ruled. A 2018 change to the nuclear act was deemed to be "unreasonable."

Vattenfall HQ in Berlin (picture-alliance/S. Grassegger)

Germany must completely rework its system of financial compensation for energy firms hit by the nuclear power phase out, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday. 

The court ruled in favor of Swedish energy firm Vattenfall in its case against the German government relating to the nuclear power plants Brunsbüttel, Krümmel and Mülheim-Kärlich.

The court found that the conditions for compensation payments were unclearly regulated and that previous amendments to the law could lead to a double reduction of claims. 

Read more: Germany's nuclear phaseout explained

A 2016 ruling forced the government to amend the Atomic Energy Act in 2018,  however, the court found the changes were insufficient and had not come into force yet due to a lack of approval by the European Commission.

Germany reversed its position on nuclear power after Japan's 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Just a few months after extending approvals for 17 German nuclear power plants it withdrew them. By the end of 2022 at the latest, all nuclear power plants must be taken off the grid.

The 2018 legislation, which hinged on Commission approval, meant the power companies would only find the exact amount of compensation in 2023. The Karlsruhe court found this "unreasonable."

A lawsuit by Vattenfall is also still pending before the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Washington, concerning several billion euros for the permanent closure of Krümmel and Brunsbüttel.

aw/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Watch video 28:31

Germany’s Struggling Energy Transition - The Broken Promise of Wind Power

DW recommends

Hearing against Germany begins as investors seek damages for nuclear phase-out

An international arbitration court has begun a two-week hearing against the German government. The claim has been brought by a Swedish energy company seeking compensation on the back of Germany's nuclear phase-out.  

Germany shuts down atomic plant as nuclear phase-out enters final stretch

The Philippsburg power station is one of the only plants still operating in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg. Germany has vowed to start decommissioning every nuclear power facility by the end of 2022.  

US arbitration court rejects Germany's plea in nuclear phaseout compensation case

Germany had challenged the court's right to rule on a damages claim by Sweden's Vatenfall over Berlin's nuclear phaseout. The ruling threatens to significantly raise the German government's planned compensation bill.  

Advertisement