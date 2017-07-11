Vattenfall wins case against German nuclear phaseout

Germany must completely rework its system of financial compensation for energy firms hit by the nuclear power phase out, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday.

The court ruled in favor of Swedish energy firm Vattenfall in its case against the German government relating to the nuclear power plants Brunsbüttel, Krümmel and Mülheim-Kärlich.

The court found that the conditions for compensation payments were unclearly regulated and that previous amendment to the law could lead to a double reduction of claims.

A 2016 ruling forced the government to ammend the Atomic Energy Act in 2018, however the court found the changes were insufficient and had not even come into force yet due to a lack of approval by the European Commission.

Germany reversed its position on nuclear power after Japan's 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

aw/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.