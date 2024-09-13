Vatican's 'pivot to Asia' reflected in Pope Francis' tour

By visiting Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea and Singapore, the head of the Catholic Church showed that the Vatican — like many other Western states — is actively seeking closer ties with Asia.

Pope Francis concluded his 12-day tour of Southeast Asia and Oceania on Friday, heading home from Singapore after stops in Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and Papua New Guinea. His two-night trip to Singapore is only the second papal visit to the country — the only previous trip being a five-hour stopover by Pope John Paul II in 1986.

During his stay in the rich city-state, Pope Francis addressed political leaders and celebrated Mass at the National Stadium in front of some 55,000 people.

In Papua New Guinea, thousands lined the roads from the airport to greet him. The head of the Catholic Church visited a remote town and urged the leaders of the impoverished country to focus on sustainable and inclusive development, stressing that all citizens should benefit from the country's vast natural wealth.

In Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, Francis emphasized the importance of interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence. He praised Indonesia's efforts in fostering harmony among its diverse ethnic, linguistic and religious communities — a message that resonated amid Indonesia's ongoing challenges of maintaining social harmony.

In Timor Leste, a predominantly Catholic nation of 1.3 million people, the pope celebrated Mass with an estimated 600,000 attendees — nearly half of the country's population. He also highlighted the country's struggles and resilience, sending out another symbolic message to the nation which only formally gained independence in 2002, after decades of Indonesian occupation.

Expanding Vatican's reach in 'the peripheries'

Since becoming the head of the Church in 2013, Pope Francis has sought to put focus on parts of the world he refers to as "the peripheries" — regions often overlooked or marginalized. The Argentinian-born Francis has also sought to connect with minorities and persecuted Catholic communities, emphasizing solidarity and inclusion.

His 12-day trip to Southeast Asia and Oceania fits with his broader strategy to make the Church truly global.

"Francis traveled to Asia and Oceania not to announce a new policy or reshape those local churches, but to bring the presence of the pope closer to those Christians and their fellow citizens," said Massimo Faggioli, a Catholic theologian at Villanova University in Italy.

This visit also continues the Vatican's "pivot to Asia," a hallmark of his pontificate, Faggioli added.

Vatican seeks compromise with Vietnam, China

Prior to the Vatican's announcement of the pope's itinerary, there were rumors that Francis might visit Communist-ruled Vietnam. The Catholic Church has engaged in delicate diplomatic negotiations with Hanoi over the past year, including a visit to the Vatican by Vietnam's former President Vo Van Thuong. And even though the 87-year-old pontiff did not return the visit during his latest tour, there have been signs of a warming relationship between the two sides.

Same can be said for ties between the Vatican and China. In 2018, the Vatican struck a landmark, albeit secretive, deal with China, allowing the Church a say in appointing bishops in the country. The deal marked a significant development in the Holy See's engagement with Asia's most powerful nation, though it has sparked controversy over the limitations imposed on religious freedom under China's authoritarian regime.

Voice for peace as wars drag on

Amid the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the pope has been a clear voice for peace, condemning indiscriminate strikes on civilians and urging aid deliveries. This is important for Muslim-majority countries such as Indonesia, which have grappled with the way the US and its allies are dealing with the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

That stance has shaken confidence in the US and the West, Shihoko Goto, director of the Indo-Pacific Program at the Wilson Center, told DW.

At the same time, "Pope Francis has been able to articulate and personify some of the fundamental values that China and other authoritarian regimes have suppressed, including the rights of individuals and advocating for a more just society."

Sexual abuse allegations still haunt the Catholic Church

The Pope's visit could be seen as a success, but it was not without controversy. During his tour of Southeast Asia, the Vatican's handling of sexual abuse allegations against clergy came under renewed scrutiny. This issue remains particularly sensitive in Timor-Leste, which has been dealing with high-profile cases of abuse by Catholic leaders.

In 2020, the Vatican disciplined Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo after the bishop has been accused of sexually abusing children in the early 1990s. Belo, a revered figure in Timor-Leste for his role in the independence struggle, has been confined to a Portuguese convent since 2019.

Similarly, Richard Daschbach, an American priest once lauded for his humanitarian work during the independence struggle, was convicted in 2021 for sexually abusing underage girls at an orphanage he founded. The case rocked the country and the government after it was reported that Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao served as a character witness for Daschbach during his trial and attended his birthday party in prison.

No apology in Timor-Leste

While in Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, Francis addressed the issue of sexual abuse, but stopped short of a direct apology and condemnation of the abusers.

"Let us not forget the many children and adolescents whose dignity has been violated," the pope said.

His stance disappointed some victims' advocates.

"Pope Francis should have set an example by apologizing to the victims and providing remedy. The victims need help, much more than those Catholic priests, now serving their respective penalties," Andreas Harsono, a researcher for Human Rights Watch, told DW.

