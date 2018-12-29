Vatican spokesman Greg Burke resigns suddenly

The Vatican says Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Vatican spokesman Greg Burke and his deputy. The move comes after the pope overhauled the Vatican's media operations.
Greg Burke, the spokesman for the Vatican, announced suddenly on Monday that he and his deputy, Paloma Garcia Ovejero, had resigned, a move that goes into effect on January 1.
Burke, who was appointed as
He also thanked the pope for six years of "fascinating" work at the Vatican, writing "a big hug" in Spanish.
The Vatican said that Alessandro Gisotti, the former social media coordinator of the communications office, had been named by the pontiff as an interim replacement. It gave no reason for Burke's resignation.
Francis recently fired the longtime editor of the Vatican newspaper and named Italian journalist and personal friend Andrea Tornielli as new director to oversee the editorial content produced by all Vatican media.
tj/kms (AP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Pope Francis has reminded Christians that their messiah was born in poverty and said they should focus on love and charity instead of "consumerism." The event in St. Peter's Basilica was attended by 10,000 people. (25.12.2018)