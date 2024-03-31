Vatican: Pope Francis opens Easter Sunday celebrations

Pope Francis has started Easter Sunday celebrations, amid renewed focus on his health. The 87-year-old will give the "Urbi et Orbi" address later in the day.

Crowds cathered in St. Peter's Square for the Mass presided over by Pope Francis that began Easter Sunday celebrations in the Vatican.

Francis, seated on a chair with a large golden crucifix behind it, waved and spoke with other clerics at the service that started at around 10 a.m. local time (0800 UTC/GMT) on Sunday.

Sunday's celebrations began outside the basilica in St. Peter's Square Image: Marco Iacobucci/ipa-agency/picture alliance

Sunday's ceremony, including the "Urbi et Orbi" ("for the city and for the world") address, is the highpoint of the Catholic church's most important religious festival.

According to Christian traditions, Easter celebrates Jesus' resurrection and the victory of life over death.

After the initial Mass, Francis is expected to enter St. Peter's Basilica, proclaim the Easter message and give the Urbi et Orbi blessing from the central loggia.

St. Peter's Square was bedecked with flowers gifted from the Netherlands on Sunday, a tradition now going back decades. Swiss Guards lined the courtyard.

The Vatican's Swiss Guard oversaw the morning Mass Image: Remo Casilli/REUTERS

Pope's health back in focus amid Christianity's most important festival

On Saturday, Pope Francis led the Easter Vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, condemning selfishness and apathy in the world and voicing hope for peace.

Pope Francis spoke of human selfishness and cruelty dashing hopes for peace, having drawn criticism from Kyiv in recent weeks when he spoke about having the 'courage of the white flag' and negotiating with Russia Image: Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo/picture alliance

This followed him skipping the Good Friday procession at short notice in what Vatican officials said was a precautionary step given the weekend's busy itinerary.

The 87-year-old Argentine pontiff has been in poor health in recent months and Friday's cancellation revived attention in the Italian and international press.

Francis had missed the "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) procession on Good Friday in 2023 as well, but that had been announced well in advance following a hospital stay with bronchitis. He underwent a hernia operation a few weeks later.

The torchlight Via Crucis procession in Rome is among the more physically demanding parts of the Easter festivities Image: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo/picture alliance

He also missed one other homily around a week ago and delegated speaking roles to others at some recent events where he was said to appear fatigued.

But on Saturday, having arrived in a wheelchair, Francis spoke for around 10 minutes during a two-and-a-half-hour ceremony and stayed afterward to talk with participants.

msh/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)