Vatican: Pope Francis opens Easter Sunday celebrations

March 31, 2024

Pope Francis has started Easter Sunday celebrations, amid renewed focus on his health. The 87-year-old will give the "Urbi et Orbi" address later in the day.

Pope Francis attends the Easter Mass, at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 31, 2024.
The pope stood with the help of a stick during the morning ceremonyImage: Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Crowds cathered in St. Peter's Square for the Mass presided over by Pope Francis that began Easter Sunday celebrations in the Vatican

Francis, seated on a chair with a large golden crucifix behind it, waved and spoke with other clerics at the service that started at around 10 a.m. local time (0800 UTC/GMT) on Sunday. 

Photo from high vantage of crowds gathering at St. Peter's Square in Rome for the Easter Mass on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Sunday's celebrations began outside the basilica in St. Peter's SquareImage: Marco Iacobucci/ipa-agency/picture alliance

Sunday's ceremony, including the "Urbi et Orbi" ("for the city and for the world") address, is the highpoint of the Catholic church's most important religious festival. 

According to Christian traditions, Easter celebrates Jesus' resurrection and the victory of life over death.

After the initial Mass, Francis is expected to enter St. Peter's Basilica, proclaim the Easter message and give the Urbi et Orbi blessing from the central loggia.

St. Peter's Square was bedecked with flowers gifted from the Netherlands on Sunday, a tradition now going back decades. Swiss Guards lined the courtyard.

Swiss Guards stand at St. Peter's Square on the day of the Easter Mass expected to be attended by Pope Francis, at the Vatican, March 31, 2024.
The Vatican's Swiss Guard oversaw the morning MassImage: Remo Casilli/REUTERS

Pope's health back in focus amid Christianity's most important festival

On Saturday, Pope Francis led the Easter Vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, condemning selfishness and apathy in the world and voicing hope for peace. 

Pope Franics as he presides over the Easter vigil celebration in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 30, 2024.
Pope Francis spoke of human selfishness and cruelty dashing hopes for peace, having drawn criticism from Kyiv in recent weeks when he spoke about having the 'courage of the white flag' and negotiating with RussiaImage: Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo/picture alliance

This followed him skipping the Good Friday procession at short notice in what Vatican officials said was a precautionary step given the weekend's busy itinerary. 

The 87-year-old Argentine pontiff has been in poor health in recent months and Friday's cancellation revived attention in the Italian and international press. 

Francis had missed the "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) procession on Good Friday in 2023 as well, but that had been announced well in advance following a hospital stay with bronchitis. He underwent a hernia operation a few weeks later. 

Faithful hold the cross as they take part in the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession at the Colosseum on Good Friday, in Rome, Friday, March 29, 2024.
The torchlight Via Crucis procession in Rome is among the more physically demanding parts of the Easter festivities Image: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo/picture alliance

He also missed one other homily around a week ago and delegated speaking roles to others at some recent events where he was said to appear fatigued.

But on Saturday, having arrived in a wheelchair, Francis spoke for around 10 minutes during a two-and-a-half-hour ceremony and stayed afterward to talk with participants.

msh/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 