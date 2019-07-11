Vatican missing teenager mystery: bones found after all

Another twist emerged on Saturday in the puzzle surrounding the disappearance 35 years ago of a Vatican employee's 15-year-old daughter.

The Vatican confirmed that two sets of bones were found in two ossuaries discovered this week after excavators opened the nearby tombs of two 19th-century German princesses in a cemetery adjacent to St. Peter's Basilica.

Officials found that the tombs were empty, but the bones were found nearby.

Experts were searching for the remains of teenager Emanuela Orlandi, who failed to return home from a music lesson in Rome in 1983.

Her family received a tip that she might be buried in the cemetery of the Pontifical Teutonic College, but Vatican officials had said on Thursday that no remains were found.

Giving an update on Saturday, Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said the bones were located in holes carved out of a large stone that was covered by an old pavement stone a few meters from the princesses' tomb.

Experts to view bones next week

He said the area was immediately sealed and would be opened in the presence of forensic experts on July 20.

Vatican's Teutonic Cemeter is a small graveyard beyond St. Peter's Basilica but is off limits to tourists

Orlandi's brother, Pietro, has kept the mystery of her disappearance alive, helped by Italian media.

The vanishing teenager case has been linked to everything from a plot to kill Pope St. John Paul II to the financial scandal of the Vatican bank and Rome's criminal underworld.

In 2017, a newspaper published a five-page document that had been stolen from a locked Vatican cabinet that suggested the Holy See had been involved in Orlandi's disappearance. The Vatican denied the document was real.

Shortly after her disappearance, police did not exclude the possibility that Orlandi may have been abducted and killed for reasons with no connection to the Vatican or been a victim of human trafficking.

New mystery of princesses' remains

Also on Saturday, the Vatican said it would also examine records of structural work nearby for any light which could be shone on the issue of missing remains of Princess Sophie von Hohenlohe, who died in 1836, and Princess Carlotta Federica of Mecklenburg, who died in 1840.

The Teutonic Cemetery is a burial ground just inside the Vatican walls used over the centuries mainly for Church figures or members of noble families of German or Austrian origin.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Highlights first There is so much to see in Rome even half a year is not enough to discover everything. So what to do when you only have three days? First, of course, visit the highlights.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Day 1 - Colosseum Among the highlights there is the Colosseum, the largest antique amphitheater in the world with around 50,000 seats. However, as many people want to see it, you have to queue for a long time. It is therefore best to buy a ticket in advance online.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Forum Romanum You can also buy a combined ticket for the Colosseum and the Forum Romanum. The Forum was the center of Rome, where Cicero delivered his ingenious speeches and the Roman emperors celebrated their victories. Today it is a picturesque ruined landscape in the middle of the modern city. My tip: look at the 3D reconstructions online help to better imagine the Forum of Antiquity.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Pantheon After a break you can continue on foot, because the next sight is not far away: the Pantheon at the Piazza della Rotonda with its impressive dome. It was once a Roman sanctuary for all their gods. Since the 16th century it has been used as a funeral church for important personalities such as the painter Raphael or King Victor Emanuel II.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Trevi Fountain From the Pantheon continue on to Italy's most famous fountain. Those who have already fallen in love with Rome and want to return, toss a coin over their shoulder into the water. According to legend, this is a guarantee for another visit to Rome. As many tourists like the Eternal City, around one million euros a year end up in the fountain.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Piazza Navona I lived near Piazza Navona, one of the most beautiful squares in Rome. Almost every evening I came here to enjoy a drink and the wonderful atmosphere between babbling fountains, baroque churches and magnificent buildings, restaurants and cafés. In my opinion, this is the best place to end a strenuous tour.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Day 2 - St Peter's Basilica Start the next day well rested at St. Peter's Basilica. Clearly Rome is famous for both its ancient heritage and for its Vatican City. Accordingly, the queues are also very long here. St. Peter's Basilica is one of the largest churches in the world and has a magnificent interior and exterior design. The highlights include the baptismal fountain, the papal tombs and the statue of St. Peter.

Tips for a short trip to Rome The Vatican from above The ascent to the cupola of St. Peter's is something special, because it goes along the vaulted inner wall of the dome to the observation platform at a height of approx. 117 meters (384 ft). There are over 550 steps to climb. From the top you have a wonderful view of St. Peter's Square and the city.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Castel Sant'Angelo Since you are already at the Vatican, a detour to the Castel Sant'Angelo is worth it. It was built in the 2nd century as a mausoleum for the Roman Emperor Hadrian and later converted into a fortress. The Popes could escape through a secret passageway from the Vatican Palace to the Castel Sant'Angelo and seek refuge behind the mighty walls. Today the round building is home to the National Museum.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Ice cream and pizza After two days of sightseeing you should definitely treat yourself to an ice cream. Many ice cream parlors have a huge selection of flavors. My favorite ice cream was Bacio - a "kiss" of chocolate and hazelnut. Or if you are more hungry get a slice of pizza on your hand and then just stroll through the streets of Rome. Usually I had a specific destination besides Piazza Navona:

Tips for a short trip to Rome Spanish Steps The Spanish Steps surrounded by cafés, restaurants and fashion boutiques are still one of the largest open staircases of the Baroque period. Here many tourists and locals meet, sit on the steps, stroll and chat. Street performers entertain while street vendors offer their goods for sale. "La vita è bella" (Life is beautiful) is the motto here.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Day 3 - At the gates of Rome Rome is beautiful, but it can also be very tiring. It is often hot, the traffic chaotic, many people out and about and pickpockets on the move. Therefore, my tip would be to head outside the gates of Rome on the last day. There is much to discover in the surrounding area. Like the Via Appia Antica, which was one of the most important trade routes in Italy during the Roman Empire.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Ostia Antica The train takes you comfortably to Ostia Antica, Rome's ancient port city which once had 50,000 inhabitants. The area of ruins with thermal baths, theaters, temples and houses is so expansive that tourists can spread out and immerse themselves in peace and quiet in the ancient world of the Romans. Some buildings are so well preserved that you don't need as much imagination as the Forum Romanum.

Tips for a short trip to Rome Sun, sea, beach A visit to Bella Italia without beach and sea? Not in Rome! From Ostia Antica it is not far to the Roman's favored beach at Lido di Ostia. It' s usually very busy here and many leave behind their litter, but if you are able to find a place for yourself, preferably further south, it is the perfect way to end your short trip to Rome. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



mm/jm (AP, Reuters)

