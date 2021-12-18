 Varosha: A Glimmer of Hope for Cyprus | Reporter - On Location | DW | 19.02.2022

Reporter

Varosha: A Glimmer of Hope for Cyprus

Greek Cypriot Andreas Lordos is fighting for the restitution of his family’s property, as well as for reconciliation with Turkish Cypriots. He has been regularly travelling to the island’s Turkish-occupied north.

Watch video 12:30

The abandoned former resort town Varosha has recently been reopened to visitors. Andreas Lordos is determined to transform the ghost town into a project for the future of all of Cyprus. Varosha has been unoccupied since the 1974 conflict between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, which left it in an inaccessible military zone. Buildings have been standing empty for decades, including hotels and other properties formerly owned by Lordos’ family. With the reopening of the town, Lordos’ wants to see property returned to previous owners. But for now, Turkish authorities are only allowing Greek Cypriots to visit the area. Lordos is convinced that if hotels were allowed to open and tourism was successfully brought back to Varosha everyone would profit - his family, the Turkish Cypriot north, and the Greek Cypriot south. He believes booming tourism in Varosha could help ease tensions on this divided island in the Mediterranean Sea. A report by Gunnar Köhne.

