Bundesliga

VAR reforms for the upcoming Bundesliga season

Shortly before the season starts authorities have unveiled reforms to Germany's video assistant referee system. They include efforts to make decisions more transparent and improve the VAR's ability to judge offsides.

Symbolbild Videobeweis im Fußball (picture alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Lutz Michael Fröhlich, the head of referees at Germany's football association (DFB), was candid in acknowledging how the Bundesliga struggled to implement Video Assistant Referees (VAR) last season.

"There were difficulties initially during the first half. Not everything was totally optimal," Fröhlich told a press conference at DFB headquarters in Frankfurt on Friday. "It was, thank god, put to better use in the second half."

Read more: Opinion: VAR is here to stay — despite a rough Bundesliga start

The figures that the DFB and the DFL, the organization in charge of Germany's top two divisions, presented on Friday seemed to prove his point. After 50 VAR interventions in the first half of last season, video referees were only involved in 32 decisions in the second half.

The decisions were also made more quickly, dropping from a 61-second average in the first part of the season to a 53-second average in the second — both lower than the 80 seconds it took on average for referees at the World Cup in Russia.

"Referees began making decisions on the field and did not rely on VAR," Fröhlich said. "They operated under the motto: the referee is responsible if the VAR gets used."

Nonetheless, Bundesliga fans sustained their disdain for VAR from the first matchday to the last. Spectators in the stadium held up signs protesting the system and German newspapers pasted incorrect VAR decisions on their back pages.

After dealing with months of criticism, the DFB and DFL announced a series of reforms aimed to help improve VAR decisions and make the whole process more transparent on Friday.

VAR screen in Veltins Arena (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Ellerbrake)

In an effort to be more transparent, the DFB and DFL have created new graphics to keep the fans in the loop

Keeping fans in the loop

The fans who were perhaps the most outraged by the growing pains of VAR were the ones in the stadium. Most of them were left to their own devices to figure out what the referees were up to during VAR decisions.

On Friday, Ansgar Schwenken, the DFL's Director of Football Business and Fans, laid out a new set of stadium graphics to help shed light on VAR decisions for stadium spectators. Each graphic will show the referee's decision on the field, what the VAR is reviewing and what the final decision on the field is.

There are four graphic templates corresponding to the four different reviewable situations: goals, penalty decisions, card changes and mistaken identity.

However, due to technological constraints, the graphic will appear only after a decision is reviewed. That means stadium visitors could still be left in the dark while the decision is made, but at least they will find out what exactly the VAR reviewed.

DFL broadcasts will also adopt a three-perspective viewing experience for television viewers similar to the way FIFA showed VAR decisions during the World Cup — one showing replays of the incident, one showing the referee and one showing the video assistant center in Cologne. VARs will also have tablets to quickly communicate decisions to broadcasters and commentators.

Schwenken said the measures are designed to provide fans, both in the stadium at home, with "the highest possible transparency."

Offside flag (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Ellerbrake)

VARs will have new technology to help them deal with close offside decisions

Recalibrated offside

Fröhlich admitted that German referees were challenged with very close offside decisions.

"In the second half of the season, we had several close offside situations that we didn't have in the first half and, if you look back, didn't have in the past," he said. "We had 40 such situations in the second half of the season. That is extreme."

The DFL has therefore developed a three-dimensional calibrated line that compliments the offside line to help the VAR. The calibrated line shows where the striker is in relation to the offside line, which is designed to revolve tricky offside decisions.

If offside is checked by the VAR, the graphic with the offside line will be available for broadcasters to use on television.

Baby steps

The DFB and DFL have stopped short in many areas that would make VAR decisions more accessible to fans, with Schwenke insisting that the two organizations are taking a "walk before run" approach.

They elected to stay with a simple in-stadium graphic to keep the process quick and simple. It also decided against showing VAR replays on the big screens in the stadium, a feature at this past World Cup in Russia, for similar reasons.

Both organizations also recognize that it is still humans making the call, and the decisions will still be open for debate.

"We know that people work as VAR and that there isn't 100 percent perfection," Fröhlich said. "We can therefore decidedly say that we want to improve when it comes to the quality of making decisions, avoid the issues from the first half [of last season] and improve upon the second half."

  • Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund - 1.FC Köln 1.Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund - 1.FC Köln, (picture-alliance)

    Bundesliga: VAR controversies

    Goal after the whistle

    Matchday 4: With Dortmund in a 1-0 lead over Cologne, Sokratis (third from right) scored from a corner just before the break. Referee Patrick Ittrich ruled it no goal because he had whistled the play dead before the ball crossed the line. The VAR overruled him and the goal stood. Cologne were left wondering how a goal scored after the whistle could be counted. Dortmund went on to win 5-0.

  • Fußball Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart - VfL Wolfsburg Christian Gentner (picture-alliance/H. Rudel)

    Bundesliga: VAR controversies

    Crunching collision

    Matchday 4: Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels rammed his knee into the face of Stuttgart's Christian Gentner, causing him multiple facial fractures as they both went for the ball. The referee waved play on, refusing to consult the VAR to see if a foul had been committed. Gentner, who also suffered a concussion, had to undergo two operations and was knocked out of action for weeks.

  • Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln - Eintracht Frankfurt 0:1 (picture-alliance/G.C.von der Laage)

    Bundesliga: VAR controversies

    Invisible bounce?

    Matchday 5: Frankfurt's 1-0 victory over Cologne was the result of a VAR penalty decision.Timo Horn (right) attempted to poke the ball away from Mijat Gacinovic. The VAR ruled it a foul and a penalty was called even though it was clear that the ball bounced up after Horn had made contact with it. Sebastien Haller converted the spot kick to secure the victory for Frankfurt.

  • VfB Stuttgart - 1. FC Köln (picture-alliance/R.Rudel)

    Bundesliga: VAR controversies

    The wrong winner?

    Matchday 8: With the match tied at 1-1 in injury time, Cologne's Sehrou Guirassy (right) and Stuttgart's Dennis Aogo (middle) collided in Stuttgart's area. Referee Benjamin Cortus gave Cologne a penalty, but the VAR reversed the on-field decision despite what most agreed was inconclusive video evidence. Chadrac Akolo scored the winning goal moments later to hand Stuttgart a 2-1 win.

  • Deutschland VfB Stuttgart v SC Freiburg - Bundesliga | rote Karte (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

    Bundesliga: VAR controversies

    Intentional handball?

    Matchday 10: Shortly after kickoff between Stuttgart and Freiburg, Daniel Ginczek (left) challenged Caglar Söyüncü (right) for the ball. Söyüncu's hand touched the ball, and Ginczek argued that he had done so on purpose. The VAR agreed and found that Söyüncü had denied Ginczek a goal-scoring opportunity. Therefore he was was sent off - much to the dismay of Freiburg coach Christian Streich.

  • Fussball, 1. Bundesliga, Hertha BSC Berlin - Borussia Mönchengladbach (picture-alliance/S.Simon)

    Bundesliga: VAR controversies

    Intentional or defensible?

    Matchday 12: Already down 1-0, a VAR decision 14 minutes into the game gave Hertha Berlin even more grief. Gladbach's Lars Stindl fired a shot off the arm of Karim Rekik (left) and referee Bastian Dankert (right) initially gave a corner. But the VAR ruled it a handball, which also meant that Dankert had no choice but to give Rekik a yellow card. Gladbach went on to win the match 4-2.

  • Deutschland Grassau Schiedsrichterexperte Hellmut Krug (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

    Bundesliga: VAR controversies

    VAR project manager relieved of duties

    The man put in charge of implementing VAR in the Bundesliga, former FIFA referee Hellmut Krug, was removed from his post by the German Football Association (DFB) in early November. Krug had been accused of wrongly influencing VAR decisions - a charge he has vehemently denied.

  • Deutschland, Bundesliga (picture-alliance/M.Meissner)

    Bundesliga: VAR controversies

    Best hand forward?

    Matchday 13: The Signal Iduna Park errupted when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) scored the opening goal for Dortmund in the Revierderby. But the video replay clearly showed that the Gabonese striker's hand had touched the ball as it crossed the goal line. The VAR didn't intervene, but Schalke had the last laugh as they reversed a 4-0 deficit at the half to earn a 4-4 draw in injury time.

  • Fußball 1. FC Köln - Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/SvenSimon)

    Bundesliga: VAR controversies

    Diving header denied

    Matchday 23: Veteran striker Claudio Pizarro thought he'd secured a vital victory and his first goal for Cologne after scoring with a diving header in stoppage time against Hannover. However his and the fans' celebrations were cut short after the goal was correctly ruled out for offside after consultation with the video assistant referee. The match finished in a 1-1 draw.

  • Fußball 1 Bundesliga 1 FSV Mainz 05 SC Freiburg 30 Spieltag am 16 04 2018 in der Opel Arena (Imago/Thomas Frey)

    Bundesliga: VAR controversies

    The Bundesliga's first halftime goal

    Matchday 30: Referee Guido Winkelmann had blown the whistle to end the first half and the two teams were in the dressing rooms when the VAR told him that Freiburg's Marc-Oliver Kempf had handled the ball in his penalty area shortly beforehand. Winkelmann called the two teams back onto the pitch so that the penalty could be taken. Pablo de Blasis buried it for Mainz' first goal in a 2-0 win.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp, Chuck Penfold


