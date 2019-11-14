 Van carrying migrants smashes into Spanish enclave border | News | DW | 18.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Van carrying migrants smashes into Spanish enclave border

The van was traveling "at full speed" when it smashed through a barrier with 50 people inside. Spanish officials said although it's not the first time, the latest incident involved the biggest number of migrants so far.

A van sustained significant damage after smashing into a border to reach Spain's Ceuta with 50 migrants on board (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildfunk/Jupol)

A vehicle carrying dozens of migrants smashed into a barrier at the border between Morocco and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on Monday, officials said.

The white van raced toward the border "at full speed" and "smashed" a border gate, a spokesman for Spanish police in Ceuta told news agency AFP.

The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. (0300 UTC/GMT), with the van breaking through a thick metal gate on the Spanish side of the border.

The vehicle was carrying at least 50 migrants from sub-Saharan countries, including 16 women and two minors.

Four of the people on board were taken to a hospital in Ceuta after suffering minor injuries in the crash.

The driver was a Moroccan citizen and was detained by police, a spokesman for the Spanish Interior Ministry's office in Ceuta told The Associated Press.

Watch video 05:20

Migrants head for Spain's enclave of Ceuta

Largest attempt so far, says official

It is not the first time human smugglers have tried to ram into the border to reach Spanish territory, but Monday's incident involved the largest number of migrants so far, the ministry spokesman said.

Spain's two North African enclaves, Ceuta and Melilla, have long been magnets for asylum-seekers from African countries — many of whom attempt to climb tall border fences or try to swim along their coastlines.

Over 5,200 migrants have entered Ceuta and Melilla by land since the start of this year — which is 12.4% less than in 2018, according to interior ministry figures.

The number of migrants entering Spain by either land or sea has dropped significantly compared to last year, when Spain surpassed Italy for the first time as the main entry point for asylum-seekers trying to reach Europe.

rs/aw (AP, AFP)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

At Spain's enclave of Ceuta, African refugees dream of Europe

In the Morocco mountains, thousands of African refugees lie in wait for their chance to cross the border fence into Ceuta. The Spanish enclave has become an increasingly popular destination for migrants headed to Europe. (22.08.2018)  

HRW: LGBT migrants abused in Spanish enclave of Ceuta

A new Human Rights Watch (HRW) report has claimed that LGBT asylum seekers are experiencing abuse in Spain's North African enclave. HRW has urged that these asylum seekers be transferred to mainland Spain. (28.04.2017)  

Is Spain facing a new wave of xenophobia over migrants?

The arrival of hundreds of migrants at Spain's southern border has set alarm bells ringing. While the government has weathered the storm so far, a worrying trend is noticeable. Santiago Saez reports from Madrid. (10.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Migrants head for Spain's enclave of Ceuta  

Related content

Lage von Migranten in Griechenland explosiv

Greece illegally deported 60,000 migrants to Turkey: report 14.11.2019

Greece illegally deported 60,000 migrants to Turkey, documents released by Turkey reportedly show. The process involves returning asylum seekers without assessing their status.

Bosnien und Herzegowina Flüchtlingslager Vucjak

Bosnia's Vucjak camp: Migrants, a garbage dump — and a road to nowhere 16.11.2019

After being overwhelmed with migrants, authorities in the Bosnian city of Bihac moved hundreds of them to an old garbage dump. DW looks into key elements of what has become an escalating crisis.

Marokko l Blick auf die Straße von Gibraltar

Morocco rescues 242 migrants in Mediterranean 27.07.2019

The migrants were plucked from several inflatable boats in the Strait of Gibraltar and returned to Morocco. The rescue came a day after one of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean this year.

Advertisement