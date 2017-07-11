Valtonyc: Belgium refuses extradition of Spanish rapper

A court in Belgium on Tuesday rejected a request by Spanish authorities to extradite fugitive rapper Jose Miguel Arenas Beltran, also known as Valtonyc.

He fled to Belgium in 2018 after being sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on charges of glorifying terror, insulting the king and making threats in his lyrics.

Beltran, 28, said he was "finally free and happy" after having been subject to regular police checks as he fought against a European arrest warrant. "I'm not a terrorist and the court has proved me right," he said.

Beltran's lawyer Simon Bekaert welcomed the decision, calling it a "good day for music and freedom of expression."

"Victory! After three years of legal procedures, a detour to the European Court of Justice and to the Belgian Constitutional Court, the Court of Appeal rules that Valtonyc cannot be extradited," Bekaert wrote on Twitter.

Bekaert said the court in the city of Ghent had ruled that the offenses were not a crime under Belgian law.

Why are Spanish authorities calling for Valtonyc's extradition?

Beltran was sentenced for lyrics in songs published online in 2012 and 2013. At the time, he was a little-known rapper in Spain's Balearic Islands.

These included: "Let them be as frightened as a police officer in the Basque Country," and "the king has a rendezvous at the village square, with a noose around his neck."

The reference to the Basque Country was understood to be a welcome to violence by the Basque separatist group, ETA.

At least 800 civilians and state officials have died in violent attacks carried out by the armed group across Spain.

The European Court of Justice had already ruled hat Spain misused the automatic extradition order over Valtonyc's conviction for allegedly exalting terror.

Rapper thanks supporters

Beltran thanked his supporters in Twitter on Tuesday.

"First they ignore you, then they laugh, then they attack you and finally, you win," he wrote.

"Thanks to those who have supported me since my arrest in 2012, from my exile to 2018, to the legal team," he added.

Watch video 05:53 Spain: Imprisonment for royal insult

AFP contributed to this report

Edited by: Rob Turner