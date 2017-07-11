Valtonyc: Belgium refuses extradition of Spanish rapper

A court in Belgium on Tuesday rejected a request by Spanish authorities to extradite fugitive rapper Jose Miguel Arenas Beltran, also known as "Valtonyc."

He fled to Belgium in 2018 after being sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on charges of glorifying terror, insulting the king and making threats in his lyrics.

Beltran, 28, said he was "finally free and happy" after having been subject to regular police checks as he fought against a European arrest warrant. "I'm not a terrorist and the court has proved me right," he said.

Beltran's lawyer Simon Bekaert welcomed the decision, calling it a "good day for music and freedom of expression."

"Victory! After three years of legal procedures, a detour to the European Court of Justice and to the Belgian Constitutional Court, the Court of Appeal rules that Valtonyc cannot be extradited," Bekaert wrote on Twitter.

Bekaert said the court in the city of Ghent had ruled that the offenses were not a crime under Belgian law.

"First they ignore you, then they laugh, then they attack you and finally, you win," Beltran tweeted on Tuesday.

"Thanks to those who have supported me since my arrest in 2012, from my exile to 2018, to the legal team," he added.

Watch video 05:53 Spain: Imprisonment for royal insult

AFP contributed to this report

Edited by: Rob Turner