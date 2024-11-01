Death toll from floods in Spain is now over 200

With warnings of more rain on the way, volunteers have joined the cleanup effort after the deadly flash floods caused by heavy downpours.

The death toll in the eastern Spanish regions hit by heavy rains and flooding has risen to more than 200, authorities said on Friday.

In Valencia, the region that bore the brunt of the devastation, at least 202 people have died, the regional government's emergency response agency reported.

Two more people died in the Castilla La Mancha region and another in Andalusia.

Many people remain missing, and more rain is forecast.

Volunteers join military and emergency crews in cleanup

On Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rains and flash floods battered infrastructure, sweeping away bridges and submerging roads, rail tracks and farmland.

Some areas remain cut off from water, food or power three days after the floods began, and many roads and rail lines are still inaccessible.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said a further 500 soldiers were sent to the stricken areas. They will bolster the 1,200 already deployed for search, rescue and logistics tasks.

Volunteers of all ages showed up in eastern Valencia to help with cleanup efforts Image: Alberto Saiz/AP Photo/picture alliance

Emergency workers established a temporary morgue in a convention center, and hundreds of volunteers in Valencia — equipped with shovels, buckets and shopping trolleys filled with food and diapers — began assisting distressed neighbors in the city's flooded suburbs.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hailed "the limitless solidarity and dedication of Spanish society" on X and pledged aid "for as long as it takes."

The disaster was the deadliest of its kind in Spain since 1973, with up to a year's rain falling in the region in hours.

Valencia MotoGP canceled

MotoGP organizers announced that the Grand Prix motorcycling season finale will not take place in Valencia because of the storm's impact.

"In lieu of racing in Valencia, MotoGP will instead race for Valencia," MotoGP said in a statement.

"The championship will put our collective efforts behind backing the relief funds already in place to ensure our positive impact can connect with the area in the way it best serves the people and communities we have been part of for so long."

All football matches scheduled in the Valencia region this weekend, including a clash between Real Madrid and Valencia, have been postponed, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Thursday.

Real said they would make €1 million ($1.08 million) available for flood victims.

lo/msh (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)