Valencia death toll rises to over 200 after floods in Spain

With warnings of more rain on the way, volunteers have joined the clean-up effort after the deadly flash floods caused by heavy downpours.

The death toll in the eastern Spanish regions hit by heavy rains and flooding has risen to over 200, authorities said on Friday.

In Valencia, the region that bore the brunt of the devastation, at least 202 people have died, according to the Interior Ministry's Integrated Operational Coordination Centre.

Two more people died in the Castilla La Mancha region and another in Andalusia.

Some people remain missing, and more rain is forecast.

Volunteers join military and emergency crews in cleanup

On Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rains and flash floods battered infrastructure, sweeping away bridges and submerging roads, rail tracks, and farmland.

Some cut-off areas remain without water, food, or power three days after the floods began, and many roads and rail lines are still inaccessible.

Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles said a further 500 soldiers were sent to the stricken areas. They will bolster the 1,200 already deployed for search, rescue, and logistics tasks.

Thousands of volunteers of all ages, showed up in Spain's eastern Valencia region to help with clean-up efforts Image: Alberto Saiz/AP Photo/picture alliance

Rescuers established a temporary morgue in a convention center, and hundreds of volunteers in Valencia, equipped with shovels, buckets, and shopping trolleys filled with food and diapers, began assisting distressed neighbors in the city's flooded suburbs.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hailed "the limitless solidarity and dedication of Spanish society" on X and pledged aid "for as long as it takes."

The disaster was the deadliest of its kind in the country since 1973, with up to a year's rain falling in the region in hours.

Valencia MotoGP canceled

MotoGP organizers announced the Grand Prix motorcycling season finale will not take place in Valencia because of the storm's impact.

"In lieu of racing in Valencia, MotoGP will instead race for Valencia," MotoGP said in a statement.

"The championship will put our collective efforts behind backing the relief funds already in place to ensure our positive impact can connect with the area in the way it best serves the people and communities we have been part of for so long."

All football matches scheduled in the Valencian region this weekend, including a clash between Real Madrid and Valencia, have been postponed, the Spanish Football Federation said Thursday.

Real said they would make €1 million ($1.08 million) available for flood victims.

lo/msh (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)