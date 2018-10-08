 Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize awarded to Ilham Tohti | News | DW | 30.09.2019

News

Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize awarded to Ilham Tohti

The Council of Europe has awarded its prestigious annual human rights award to imprisoned Uighur activist Ilham Tohti. It has also jointly honored the Balkan-based Youth Initiative for Human Rights.

Vaclav Havel monument in front of the Council of Europe building in Strasbourg

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Monday jointly awarded its human rights prize to Chinese Uighur public intellectual Ilham Tohtiand the Balkan-based Youth Initiative for Human Rights (YIHR) .

"In honoring them, we also send a message of hope to the millions of people they represent and for whom they work: human rights have no frontiers," PACE president, Liliane Maury Pasquier, said during a prize-giving ceremony. 

The Vaclav Havel Human Rights Award — named after the famed former playwright, president of the Czech Republic and democracy activist — carries a prize of €60,000 ($65,500). 

Enver Can of the Ilham Tohti Initiative, who represented Tohti at the event, vowed to continue efforts to free the Uighur economist, who was jailed for life in 2014 by a Chinese court on charges of inciting separatism.

The YIHR in the Balkans, founded in 2003, describes itself as a group campaigning for justice, equality, democracy, and peace; it lays particular importance on building cooperation between young activists from different countries and communities in the Balkans.

"Don't play deaf to the sound of war drums from the Balkans," warned Ivan Djuric, Serbian YIHR director, on accepting the prize. "We're not strangers, we're Europeans."

The 2019 shortlist also included Tajik human rights lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov.

Last year's prize went to Russian activist Oyub Titiev. The 62-year-old heads the Memorial Human Rights Center in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. Memorial is the last influential human rights organization still active in the troubled Russian republic in the North Caucasus.

The Council of Europe has awarded the prize since 2013.   

Read more: Oyub Titiev: One year behind bars in Chechnya

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    China's far western Xinjiang region ramps up security

    Three times a day, alarms ring out through the streets of China's ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, and shopkeepers rush out of their stores swinging government-issued wooden clubs. In mandatory anti-terror drills conducted under police supervision, they fight off imaginary knife-wielding assailants.

  • Kombi-Bild Karte Xinjian China ENG

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    One Belt, One Road Initiative

    An ethnic Uighur man walks down the path leading to the tomb of Imam Asim in the Taklamakan Desert. A historic trading post, the city of Kashgar is central to China's "One Belt, One Road Initiative", which is President Xi Jinping's signature foreign and economic policy involving massive infrastructure spending linking China to Asia, the Middle East and beyond.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    China fears disruption of "One Belt, One Road" summit

    A man herds sheep in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. China's worst fears are that a large-scale attack would blight this year's diplomatic setpiece, an OBOR summit attended by world leaders planned for Beijing. Since ethnic riots in the regional capital Urumqi in 2009, Xinjiang has been plagued by bouts of deadly violence.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    Ethnic minority in China

    A woman prays at a grave near the tomb of Imam Asim in the Taklamankan Desert. Uighurs are a Turkic-speaking distinct and mostly Sunni Muslim community and one of the 55 recognized ethnic minorities in China. Although Uighurs have traditionally practiced a moderate version of Islam, experts believe that some of them have been joining Islamic militias in the Middle East.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    Communist Party vows to continue war on terror

    Chinese state media say the threat remains high, so the Communist Party has vowed to continue its "war on terror" against Islamist extremism. For example, Chinese authorities have passed measures banning many typically Muslim customs. The initiative makes it illegal to "reject or refuse" state propaganda, although it was not immediately clear how the authorities would enforce this regulation.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    CCTV cameras are being installed

    Many residents say the anti-terror drills are just part of an oppressive security operation that has been ramped up in Kashgar and other cities in Xinjiang's Uighur heartland in recent months. For many Uighurs it is not about security, but mass surveillance. "We have no privacy. They want to see what you're up to," says a shop owner in Kashgar.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    Ban on many typically Muslim customs

    The most visible change is likely to come from the ban on "abnormal growing of beards," and the restriction on wearing veils. Specifically, workers in public spaces, including stations and airports, will be required to "dissuade" people with veils on their faces from entering and report them to the police.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    Security personnel keep watch

    Authorities offer rewards for those who report "youth with long beards or other popular religious customs that have been radicalized", as part of a wider incentive system that rewards actionable intelligence on imminent attacks. Human rights activists have been critical of the tactics used by the government in combatting the alleged extremists, accusing it of human rights abuses.

  • China Xinjiang Uiguren (Reuters/T. Peter)

    China's Uighur heartland turns into security state

    Economy or security?

    China routinely denies pursuing repressive policies in Xinjiang and points to the vast sums it spends on economic development in the resource-rich region. James Leibold, an expert on Chinese ethnic policy says the focus on security runs counter to Beijing's goal of using the OBOR initiative to boost Xinjiang's economy, because it would disrupt the flow of people and ideas.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


Anti-communist hero

Vaclav Havel was at the forefront of the 1989 revolution that toppled four decades of communist rule before he became president.

As a playwright, Havel's underground theater riled authorities at the time of the 1968 Prague Spring, the first flowering of a democratic movement in what was then Czechoslovakia.

Havel went on to become a co-founder of the Charter 77 movement for democratic change.  As the country's most renowned dissident, he suffered harassment from authorities and was subject to repeated periods of imprisonment. He served as the last president of Czechoslovakia in 1992 and then as the first president of the Czech Republic from 1993 to 2003.

Havel died in December 2011. Eleven months later, on what would have been his 76th birthday, Prague's main airport was renamed in his honor.  

The main Czech airport has been renamed in honor of Vaclav Havel

kw/msh (AFP, dpa)

