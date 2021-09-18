 Vaccinating under the Mango Tree - Kenya’s Fight against Corona | Reporter - On Location | DW | 20.11.2021

Vaccinating under the Mango Tree - Kenya’s Fight against Corona

Vaccination is one of the most powerful weapons in the fight against the coronavirus, in Africa, too. After a long wait, many countries there now have sufficient supplies of vaccine, but vaccination campaigns remain at a near standstill.

Harriet Awuor is a nurse in Kenya. She knows that most of the difficulties are local: poor infrastructure, chaotic planning, mismanagement and above all, enormous vaccine hesitancy among the public. That’s led to the paradoxical situation that vaccine doses have had to be destroyed in Africa as well. The personal commitment of vaccination aides is therefore even more important. DW Reporter Jan-Philipp Scholz has taken a look beyond the metropolis of Nairobi to see what’s hindering Kenya’s fight against Covid-19. He concludes that things must change in Kenya and other African countries to give vaccinating people against the virus genuine momentum.

