Uzbekistan: Powerful explosion reported in Tashkent

Footage showed smoke and massive flames coming from a warehouse near Tashkent's international airport. Details of injuries and deaths are not yet known.

A powerful explosion occurred in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Thursday morning.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the incident occurred at a warehouse near Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport, national news website Daryo reported.

Footage circulating on social media showed a column of flames and smoke rising into the night sky.

Fire and rescue crews and vehicles have arrived at the scene.

"At the moment, there are not any seriously injured among them. Right now, doctors are furnishing all necessary medical assistance," the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

"Emergency medical care is also being provided to people injured in the fire at the scene of the accident and in the surrounding apartments."

