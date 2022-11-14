  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
A Charlottesville Police vehicle is parked on Culbreath Road during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Gunfire was inititally reported Sunday night, at a parking garage near the UniversityImage: Mike Kropf/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

UVA shooting: Virginia police arrest suspect after 3 killed

24 minutes ago

US authorities have arrested a student suspected of killing three and wounding two others as they were returning on a bus from a university field trip.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JVm1

Authorities on Monday arrested a student suspected of killing three students, all of whom belonged to the University of Virginia's (UVA) football team.

The shooting unfolded on a bus full of students who were returning from a field trip on Sunday night. The shooting left two others wounded as well.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, the University police said.

The shooting took place at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday (0330) at a parking garage at the University's main campus in Charlottesville.

rm/fb (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden shake hands

Biden and Xi condemn nuclear threats in hourslong meeting

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

US Permanent Resident Card

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

Migration5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Xi Jinping

How Xi Jinping's 10 years in power changed China

How Xi Jinping's 10 years in power changed China

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A firefighter putting out a fire

Germany, G7 launch 'Global Shield' climate finance at COP27

Germany, G7 launch 'Global Shield' climate finance at COP27

Nature and Environment9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Picture of outburst from nuclear bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

Science5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Women chant slogans and hold up signs depicting the image of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iranian authorities, during a demonstration in Erbil, Iraq.

Northern Iraq: A new base for Iran's protest movement?

Northern Iraq: A new base for Iran's protest movement?

PoliticsNovember 13, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A young woman registers to vote in the midterm elections in the US

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

PoliticsNovember 12, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage