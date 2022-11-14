UVA shooting: Virginia police arrest suspect after 3 killed

US authorities have arrested a student suspected of killing three and wounding two others as they were returning on a bus from a university field trip.

Authorities on Monday arrested a student suspected of killing three students, all of whom belonged to the University of Virginia's (UVA) football team.

The shooting unfolded on a bus full of students who were returning from a field trip on Sunday night. The shooting left two others wounded as well.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, the University police said.

The shooting took place at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday (0330) at a parking garage at the University's main campus in Charlottesville.

rm/fb (AP, Reuters)