Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Tanneries seek to reduce their environmental impact

Shubhangi Derhgawen
November 11, 2024

Jajmau in Uttar Pradesh is the heart of India’s leather industry, which has a highly toxic environmental footprint. Efforts are now underway to ensure the industry minimizes usage of harmful chemicals and decreases water consumption.

