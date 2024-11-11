Tanneries seek to reduce their environmental impact

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaTanneries seek to reduce their environmental impactTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaShubhangi Derhgawen11/11/2024November 11, 2024Jajmau in Uttar Pradesh is the heart of India’s leather industry, which has a highly toxic environmental footprint. Efforts are now underway to ensure the industry minimizes usage of harmful chemicals and decreases water consumption.https://p.dw.com/p/4mkciAdvertisement