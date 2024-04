04/24/2024 April 24, 2024

President Biden’s signing of a huge aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan did not simplify his Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. Blinken is in China for talks on an array of unresolved issues, including China’s alleged support for Russia’s war against Ukraine - and the aforementioned aid bill, which will help arm Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.