Usmanov retained as world fencing boss despite sanctions

While the result was "expected" even by the defeated candidate, Alisher Usmanov's reelection as president of world fencing was emphatic. But sanctions against him from a large number of countries concerns some.

Russian billionaire oligarch Alisher Usmanov was reelected as president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) at the organization's congress in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on Saturday despite being sanctioned in nearly 40 countries.

Usmanov, who was born in Uzbekistan, was voted into the role for the fifth time, winning 120 votes, compared to 26 for his challenger, Otto Drakenberg of Sweden.

It was the first time Usmanov had been challenged for the presidency, although Drakenberg's presence in the election did little to sway support for the oligarch, whose financial contributions over the years have considerably boosted the sport's coffers.

Prior to the election, DW revealed that the FIE's ethics committee was investigating Usmanov's candidacy in view of the sanctions against him. With the investigation incomplete, it is unclear whether it will continue following the 71-year-old's victory.

Usmanov confident of 'bright future'

"I am grateful to the international fencing family for their trust and support, which convinced me that my decision to run for the FIE presidency is the right one," Usmanov said in a statement.

"I want to assure everyone of a bright future for fencing and its dynamic development. I will do everything in my power to achieve this, despite the recent attempts to vilify and slander our beloved sport and turn it into an arena for some decidedly unsportsmanlike battles."

Usmanov, himself a former competitive fencer who went on to make his fortune in the metals industry, was first elected to lead the FIE in 2008. He suspended himself in March 2022, when he was issued with economic sanctions and travel bans at the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Fencing has been an Olympic sport since the inception of the Games in 1896 Image: FRANCK FAUGERE/DPPI/picture alliance

Switzerland, where the FIE is headquartered, had warned of the "considerable risks" of reelecting Usmanov, given that his asset freeze there also applies to entities "controlled" by him.

Support 'not unanimous'

"As is well known, I am still subject to unjustified restrictions, which I am currently challenging in court," Usmanov said. "In this regard, I declare that I have always acted in the best interests of the FIE and will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent the legally unfounded restrictions imposed on me being extended to the FIE and its activities."

Drakenberg, meanwhile, had pledged to make fencing less dependent on individuals. Having played down his chances of success before the election, he called the result "expected."

"I was a candidate because I love my sport and care about its future," Drakenberg, a Swedish businessman and former Olympic fencer, said in a statement.

"I am very pleased that we were able to show that the support for Mr. Usmanov is not unanimous. In the Nordic and Baltic countries we are united in our views and this is important."

The reelection of Usmanov also drew criticism from Ukraine, with the country's sports minister Matviy Bidnyi saying he was "outraged" by the news.

"Alisher Usmanov is an oligarch close to the Russian dictator, subject to international sanctions, and a sponsor of the war against Ukraine," Bidnyi said on social media.

