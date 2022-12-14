  1. Skip to content
Using 'strategic withdrawal' to combat rising sea levels

Serdar Vardar
35 minutes ago

Higher sea levels pose a direct threat to people living in coastal zones. In Normandy, "strategic withdrawal" projects are underway as the sea eats away at the region's coasts. The will seems to be there, but financing is still a sticking point.

