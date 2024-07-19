Using Lunar Dust to Build a Base on the Moon

Researchers in Germany are exploring ways to use moon dust to build solar cells. Transporting those raw materials to the moon would cost about one million euros per kilo.

Also on Tomorrow Today:

What’s life like as an international student in Berlin?

Germany ranks among the top three places to study among international students. One in five students in Berlin comes from abroad. A portrait of a Chilean architecture student in Berlin.

Solar Thermal Power Plant Image: ZDF

Storing energy in molten salt to decarbonize Chile

Chile is aiming to be carbon-neutral by 2050. A new solar thermal power plant that can heat up salt to store energy will help with that. Storing energy in salt is three times more efficient than storing it in water.

Waves of Waste: Easter Island’s plastic problem

Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, is one of the most remote places in the world. Even so, it’s still plagued by plastic waste that washes ashore. Marine biologists are worried, and local marine animals are under threat.

Why can parrots talk? Image: DW

Why can parrots talk?

Parrots have a voice box that can produce a wide range of sounds, which they can modulate with their tongue. This week’s Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Tahira S. from the USA.

