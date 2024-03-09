  1. Skip to content
Using climate-smart tech to access safe drinking water

Julius Mugambwa
September 3, 2024

A pay-per-fetch system that uses a digital tag is helping communities in rural Uganda access water and save maintenance costs of boreholes. In the slums in the capital Kampala, a solar-powered jerrycan improves water sanitation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k45U
Julius Mugambwa Julius Mugambwa is a freelance DW correspondent based in Kampala, Uganda.@Mugambwa_
