Using climate-smart tech to access safe drinking water

InnovationUgandaUsing climate-smart tech to access safe drinking waterTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoInnovationUgandaJulius Mugambwa09/03/2024September 3, 2024A pay-per-fetch system that uses a digital tag is helping communities in rural Uganda access water and save maintenance costs of boreholes. In the slums in the capital Kampala, a solar-powered jerrycan improves water sanitation.https://p.dw.com/p/4k45U