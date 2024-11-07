  1. Skip to content
USA: Is Country Music Racist?

November 7, 2024

US pop-music Superstar Beyoncé hit No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart with her last album. But she was not nominated for the annual Country Music Award. How much racism is there in the country music scene?

https://p.dw.com/p/4mkbK
Beyonce Act ll: Cowboy Carter
Image: ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

  

Also on Global Us:

 

Supertree Grove in Singapore - The 101 hectare park features a grove of ' supertree ' structures with real vegetation creeping up the lit sculptures, that incorporate environmental technologies such as solar, rainwater collection and a conduit for air from the cooling systems.
Image: picture alliance / dpa

Learning from Singapore: A water smart city

In Singapore, the water supply has influenced wars, shaped the economy and affected human health. A country with an extreme water shortage shows the world how to deal with water when it becomes a scarce commodity.

 

In India, efforts are being made to prevent the extinction of the dugong.
Image: Keystone/dpa/picture alliance

India: Saving the dugong

The dugong is considered the inspiration for mermaid myths. But the gentle marine mammal is under threat—along with the seagrass it feeds on. In India, conservationists and fishers are working together to prevent this.  

 

Japan: A café for people with dementia

People with dementia not only suffer from memory loss and disorientation, but often also from social isolation. A model project in Japan is helping them to become part of the community again.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 11.11.2024 – 00:30 UTC
MON 11.11.2024 – 04:15 UTC
MON 11.11.2024 – 11:30 UTC
MON 11.11.2024 – 15:30 UTC
MON 11.11.2024 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 12.11.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 12.11.2024 – 23:30 UTC
WED 13.11.2024 – 02:30 UTC
THU 14.11.2024 – 18:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5