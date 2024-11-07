USA: Is Country Music Racist?November 7, 2024
Learning from Singapore: A water smart city
In Singapore, the water supply has influenced wars, shaped the economy and affected human health. A country with an extreme water shortage shows the world how to deal with water when it becomes a scarce commodity.
India: Saving the dugong
The dugong is considered the inspiration for mermaid myths. But the gentle marine mammal is under threat—along with the seagrass it feeds on. In India, conservationists and fishers are working together to prevent this.
Japan: A café for people with dementia
People with dementia not only suffer from memory loss and disorientation, but often also from social isolation. A model project in Japan is helping them to become part of the community again.
