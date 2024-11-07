USA: Is Country Music Racist?

US pop-music Superstar Beyoncé hit No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart with her last album. But she was not nominated for the annual Country Music Award. How much racism is there in the country music scene?

Learning from Singapore: A water smart city

In Singapore, the water supply has influenced wars, shaped the economy and affected human health. A country with an extreme water shortage shows the world how to deal with water when it becomes a scarce commodity.

India: Saving the dugong

The dugong is considered the inspiration for mermaid myths. But the gentle marine mammal is under threat—along with the seagrass it feeds on. In India, conservationists and fishers are working together to prevent this.

Japan: A café for people with dementia

People with dementia not only suffer from memory loss and disorientation, but often also from social isolation. A model project in Japan is helping them to become part of the community again.

