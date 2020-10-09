USA: How the Ukrainian Diaspora Is Coping with the War

Also on Global 3000:

Kenya: Women technicians go green

Refrigerators and air conditioners account for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. A project in Nairobi organized by the German development agency GIZ with local partners trains women to repair old appliances in ways that protect the environment.

Cape Verde: Tourism threatens seabird populations

Seabird populations are declining worldwide. On the island of Sal in Cape Verde, researchers are hoping to protect red-billed tropicbirds against the growing threat of tourism.

Brazil: The city of Belo Horizonte slows down

Traffic controls, extensive bike paths and paved sidewalks aren’t exactly common in Brazil. The city of Belo Horizonte is setting a good example with its transport planning. A low speed limit zone and children’s play areas have transformed one area.

Indonesia: A sweet and savory treat from Semarang

Semarang is a multicultural port city on the north coast of Java that's been shaped by European, Chinese, Arabic and Javanese cultures. That's reflected in its vibrant cuisine – such as lumpia, a kind of sweet or savory spring roll.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 04.04.2022 – 00:30 UTC

MON 04.04.2022 – 05:02 UTC

MON 04.04.2022 – 11:30 UTC

MON 04.04.2022 – 19:30 UTC

TUE 05.04.2022 – 23:30 UTC

WED 06.04.2022 – 02:30 UTC

WED 06.04.2022 – 21:30 UTC

FRI 08.04.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 08.04.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3