USA: How the Ukrainian Diaspora Is Coping with the War

New York is home to some 150,000 Ukrainians, the largest such community in the country, concentrated mainly in the neighborhood of Brighton Beach. They're horrified by the Russian invasion.
Also on Global 3000:
Kenya: Women technicians go green
Refrigerators and air conditioners account for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. A project in Nairobi organized by the German development agency GIZ with local partners trains women to repair old appliances in ways that protect the environment.
Cape Verde: Tourism threatens seabird populations
Seabird populations are declining worldwide. On the island of Sal in Cape Verde, researchers are hoping to protect red-billed tropicbirds against the growing threat of tourism.
Brazil: The city of Belo Horizonte slows down
Traffic controls, extensive bike paths and paved sidewalks aren’t exactly common in Brazil. The city of Belo Horizonte is setting a good example with its transport planning. A low speed limit zone and children’s play areas have transformed one area.
Indonesia: A sweet and savory treat from Semarang
Semarang is a multicultural port city on the north coast of Java that's been shaped by European, Chinese, Arabic and Javanese cultures. That's reflected in its vibrant cuisine – such as lumpia, a kind of sweet or savory spring roll.
