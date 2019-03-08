US women's soccer team lose case for equal pay

The United States' women's national team have had their claims to be paid the same as their male counterparts rejected. Team co-captain and star of the 2019 World Cup, Megan Rapinoe, has vowed to fight on.
The US women's national soccer team (WNT) had their case for the same pay as their male counterparts rejected by a district court on Friday.
Judge R. Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ruled in favor of the US Soccer Federation at the expense of the national team that won last year's women's World Cup, the tournament where the players highlighted their argument.
Judge Klausner rejected the players' claims that they were underpaid in comparison with the men's national team.
"The WNT has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men's National Team) over the class period," the court ruled.
The judge did, however, declare that the players do not receive equal treatment in terms of travel, training, housing and other areas. As a result, a trial on these claims could begin on June 16.
'We will never stop fighting for equality'
Regarding the equal pay decision, though, Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players, said that they plan to appeal.
"We are shocked and disappointed," said Levinson. "We will not give up our hard work for equal pay. "We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender."
The footballers had been seeking $66 million (€59.5 million) in damages under the Equal Pay Act.
The US beat the Netherlands to claim its fourth World Cup title last summer, as the crowd in the stadium chanted: "Equal Pay, Equal Pay," catapulting its players into the spotlight.
Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe tweeted after the ruling: "We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY."
Last month US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigned after he suggested women possess less soccer ability than men.
jsi/shs (Reuters, AFP)
