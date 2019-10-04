US 'will not support' Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria

The White House announced on late on Sunday that the United States will withdraw troops from northeastern Syria and not support planned Turkish military operations in the area.

The news comes following Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement that Turkey will launch military operations in the area.

The announcement also confirmed that Turkey will launch the military offensive "soon."

"Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria," said White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a statement.

"The United States Armed Forced will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area."

Grisham also announced that US troops will no longer be stationed near the Syrian-Turkish border.

The statement came following a phone call between the Turkish president and his US counterpart Donald Trump. Erdogan and Trump also discussed setting up a "safe zone" east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

