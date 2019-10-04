 US ′will not support′ Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria | News | DW | 07.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US 'will not support' Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria

The White House has announced that US troops will withdraw from the Syrian-Turkish border and will not support planned Turkish military operations in the area. Turkish military operations will begin "soon."

Turkish armored vehicle in the 'safe zone' in Syria (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Ahmad)

The White House announced on late on Sunday that the United States will withdraw troops from northeastern Syria and not support planned Turkish military operations in the area.

The news comes following Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement that Turkey will launch military operations in the area.

The announcement also confirmed that Turkey will launch the military offensive "soon."

"Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria," said White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a statement.

"The United States Armed Forced will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area." 

Map of the safety zone proposed by Turkish President Erdogan

Map of the safety zone proposed by Turkish President Erdogan

Grisham also announced that US troops will no longer be stationed near the Syrian-Turkish border.

The announcement

The statement came following a phone call between the Turkish president and his US counterpart Donald Trump. Erdogan and Trump also discussed setting up a "safe zone" east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

NATO Allies agreed on the safety zone in August, but the USA and Turkey are currently in disagreement about how far the zone should extend.

Erdogan expressed his "frustration over the US military and security bureaucracy's failure" to implement the buffer zone agreed upon in August.

ed/dr (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

Watch video 01:53

Erdogan: Turkish forces ready to enter northern Syria

DW recommends

Germany's Horst Seehofer warns of 'refugee wave' bigger than in 2015

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has called on the EU to do more to support Turkey and avoid another refugee crisis. If nothing is done, he said, the crisis may become "even greater than four years ago." (06.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Erdogan: Turkish forces ready to enter northern Syria  

Related content

Lesbos Flüchtlingslager Moria

Opinion: EU needs a clear refugee policy 04.10.2019

The number of refugees in Greece is rising again — and the living conditions are miserable. This shows the halfhearted nature of the EU's policy toward asylum-seekers, writes Jens Thurau.

Nordsyrien Panzer Leopard der türkischen Armee

Turkey, US work to create buffer zone in northern Syria 13.08.2019

Turkey and the United States have agreed on the creation of a buffer zone in northern Syria. Details of the agreement remain sketchy, however, and Syrian Kurds fear Ankara will try to expel them from the region.

Syrien, Al-Hasakeh: Flüchtlingslager Al-Hol

'Islamic State' returnees in Kosovo guided back into society 02.10.2019

Thousands of foreign 'IS' supporters are held in Kurdish camps in Syria. Most European countries refuse to repatriate them, but Kosovo is bringing its citizens home. DW met with one female returnee under house arrest.

Advertisement