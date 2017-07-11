 US will not charge police officer who shot Jacob Blake | News | DW | 08.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US will not charge police officer who shot Jacob Blake

The Justice Department says it won't pursue federal criminal charges against the Wisconsin officer over the shooting last year. Jacob Blake was left paralyzed after the incident that sparked days of protests.

A woman paints the name of Black man Jacob Blake on the street

The shooting of Jacob Blake led to protests over racial equality

The US Justice Department announced Friday that they will not follow up charges against the white police officer who shot Jacob Blake last year.

In August 2020, Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, a Black man, several times in the back during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Paralyzed

Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down following the incident, which was captured on a cellphone.

The Justice Department said in a statement it had declined to prosecute due to "insufficient evidence" to prove "beyond reasonable doubt the officer willfully" used excessive force.

Watch video 04:33

Kenosha unrest: DW's Stefan Simons reports

Protests

Several nights of protests were sparked by the shooting of Blake, during one of which an Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them.

State prosecutors elected not to press charges against Sheskey in January of this year after video footage showed that Blake had been armed with a knife.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department launched its own investigation days after the shooting.

The federal executive said Blake's family had already been told of the decision to not prosecute.

  • A graffiti artwork on a brick wall shows George Floyd's face and his name as large-scale lettering, as well as the names of other African-American victims of police violence in the US. In front of the painting are objects and protest signs left by mourners.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    A global icon

    Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. The Black man's brutal death in May 2020 had sparked a worldwide movement of solidarity that was expressed through protests and art. This mural features George Floyd's face and the words, "I can breathe now," a reference to his last words as Chauvin was kneeling on his neck: "I can't breathe."

  • View of a wall on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis showing the faces of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Many faces, one message

    Black Lives Matter: In Minneapolis, George Floyd's murder was followed by violent protests against police brutality toward African Americans. On this wall on Hennepin Avenue, the city commemorates not only George Floyd, but also African Americans Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile, who were also killed by police officers.

  • On a sunny day in Gaza City, a woman in a pink headscarf and jeans walks past a portrait of George Floyd, the slogans We Are Not Numbers and Black Lives Matter.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Street art in Gaza

    George Floyd became a global figure, depicted in street art around the world. Here in Gaza City, a woman walks past a large mural linking Floyd to the Black Lives Matter movement. Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck, now faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges.

  • A black and white mural of George Floyd's face. In front of it, mourners have laid bouquets of flowers.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Memorial site for George Floyd

    Street art can also be used to mark a memorial site, as seen here in front of this painting of George Floyd, which was also set up in Minnesota in January 2021. Mourners left flowers and political messages in front of his portrait at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South, where Floyd died.

  • In snowy Union Square in New York City, a gray, black and white mural behind a blue mailbox is emblazoned with the words Black Lives Matter and the names of those who have been victims of police violence.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Black Lives Matter in NYC

    A temporary Black Lives Matter mural in Manhattan, New York City, displays names of Black people who have been victims of police violence. The Black Lives Matter protests raged around the country in the summer of 2020, gathering hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.

  • A mural in Washington, DC.: A black fist holds up a U.S. flag that reads Black Lives Matter.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    An inauguration mural

    In the US capital, Washington, multiple murals commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement and show the faces of those who have died in connection with police brutality. The use of the patriotic colors, red, white and blue, is particularly striking here.

  • The bust of George Floyd in front of a yellow background on the side of a house in Venezuela.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    Remembering the victim

    This work of street art featuring George Floyd's face is located in Venezuela, in the town of Valencia. It was commissioned by the city's mayor. The microphone is a reminder that Floyd had also made a name for himself as a rapper.

  • George Floyd's face next to brightly colored text that reads I can't breathe.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    'I can't breathe'

    George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020. Throughout the 8-minute, 46-second incident, Floyd stated several times that he could not breathe. His last words were painted onto the artwork in Berlin's Mauerpark.

  • On the wall of a building in Cologne, activists raise their fists in a black and blue painting and hold a Black Lives Matter sign.

    Remembering George Floyd through street art

    A call for solidarity

    In Cologne, Germany's fourth largest city, you can find this painting honoring the political struggle of the Black Lives Matter movement. In many major German cities in the summer of 2020, people took to the streets in solidarity with the BLM movement.

    Author: Christine Lehnen


jsi/rt (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

George Floyd: Former cop Derek Chauvin appeals murder conviction

Derek Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing George Floyd. The death of Floyd sparked massive protests for racial justice.  

Joe Biden in Kenosha speaks to Jacob Blake, addresses 'original sin'

Presidential candidate Joe Biden spent an hour with Jacob Blake’s family and visited a local church to hear from community leaders. He also touched on the US' history of slavery "and all the vestiges of it."  

Rochester police officers suspended after suffocation death of Daniel Prude

The suspensions took place a day after footage surfaced of a Black man suffocating with a hood over his head. He died after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police.  

Advertisement