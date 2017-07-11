 US will not charge police officer who shot Jacob Blake | News | DW | 08.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US will not charge police officer who shot Jacob Blake

The Justice Department says it won't pursue federal criminal charges against the Wisconsin officer over the shooting last year. Jacob Blake was left paralyzed after the incident that sparked days of rioting.

A woman paints the name of Black man Jacob Blake on the street

The shooting of Jacob Blake led to protests over racial equality

The US Justice Department announced Friday that they will not follow up charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake.

In August 2020, Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, a Black man, several times in the back during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down following the incident, which was captured on a cellphone.

Several nights of protests ensued, during one of which an Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

jsi/rt (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Joe Biden in Kenosha speaks to Jacob Blake, addresses 'original sin'

Presidential candidate Joe Biden spent an hour with Jacob Blake’s family and visited a local church to hear from community leaders. He also touched on the US' history of slavery "and all the vestiges of it."  

Rochester police officers suspended after suffocation death of Daniel Prude

The suspensions took place a day after footage surfaced of a Black man suffocating with a hood over his head. He died after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police.  

Donald Trump visits Kenosha despite pleas for him to stay away

Despite being asked not to come in fear of further stoking tensions, Trump was in Kenosha to show his support for local police. He was met with both protest and support in the city where police shot Jacob Blake.  

Advertisement