US will not charge police officer who shot Jacob Blake

The US Justice Department announced Friday that they will not follow up charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake.

In August 2020, Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, a Black man, several times in the back during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down following the incident, which was captured on a cellphone.

Several nights of protests ensued, during one of which an Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

