US will not charge police officer who shot Jacob Blake

The Justice Department says it won't pursue federal criminal charges against the Wisconsin officer over the shooting last year. Jacob Blake was left paralyzed after the incident that sparked days of rioting.
The US Justice Department announced Friday that they will not follow up charges against the white police officer who shot Jacob Blake last year.
In August 2020, Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, a Black man, several times in the back during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down following the incident, which was captured on a cellphone.
Several nights of protests ensued, during one of which an Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them.
State prosecutors decided not to press charges against Sheskey in January of this year after video footage showed that Blake had been armed with a knife. He was wanted on a felony warrant.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department launched its own investigation days after the shooting.
