US will always be with you, Blinken tells Israel

10/13/2023 October 13, 2023 Canada supports Israel's 'right to defend itself in accordance with international law' — Trudeau

Canada supports Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

He did not respond directly when asked whether Israel's blockade of the Gaza strip was legal under international law.

"We need to continue to work with international communities and allies to try and find a way to protect all civilians through this," he said at a press conference in Yellowknife, in Canada's Northwest Territories. "But the choices that Hamas has made, make that even more difficult than it would otherwise be."

Toronto police said they had arrested three men on Thursday after they made threats at the city's Community Hebrew Academy.

Officials told reporters that three Canadian citizens were confirmed dead from Hamas' attack in Israel.

They said that 128 Canadians were evacuated from Tel Aviv to Athens on Thursday on a military plane, adding that a second plane carrying 153 people will leave soon.

More than 1,600 Canadian citizens and permanent residents have requested help to leave the region.