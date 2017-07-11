US warns of 'credible threat' at Kabul airport — live updates

US calls on Americans to leave Kabul airport immediately

President Joe Biden says another terrorist attack likely after deadly suicide bombing

UK wraps up evacuation mission

Taliban aims for 'swift' handover of Kabul airport

The Taliban and the departing US forces are aiming for a swift handover of Kabul airport, a Taliban official told Reuters.

"We are waiting for the final nod from the Americans to secure full control over Kabul airport," he said. The official added that the militants had a team of technical experts and engineers ready to complete the takeover.

Meanwhile, a Western security official told Reuters that just over 1,000 civilians remain at the airport to be flown out before troops fully withdraw. However, a date and time for the end of the operation have yet to be decided, they said.

US President Joe Biden has said he will stick by his Tuesday deadline to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan.

US urges citizens to leave Kabul airport

The US Embassy in Kabul has urged all US citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport to leave the area immediately due to a "specific, credible threat."

Americans are asked to avoid traveling to the airport.

The Australian government also issued a similar warning to avoid travel to the airport.

UK, France to request UN safe zone in Kabul

The UK and France will call for a safe zone in Kabul during an emergency UN meeting on Monday.

"Our resolution proposal aims to define a safe zone in Kabul, under UN control, which would allow humanitarian operations to continue," French President Emmanuel Macron told the Le Journal du Dimanche weekly newspaper.

UK says its final military flight left Kabul

Britain's Defense Ministry said the last flight carrying UK army personnel has left Kabul, ending the evacuation mission.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace said 15,000 people have been evacuated in the last two weeks.

"We should be proud of our armed forces, welcoming to those coming for a better life, and… sad for those left behind," Wallace said on Twitter.

"Our obligation to them does not end with our leaving," he added.

With the UK's 20-year mission coming to an end, Wallace said that there would be "many lessons to learn," but there were also "endless examples of amazing achievements."

