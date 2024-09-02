  1. Skip to content
US warns Israel over planned ground offensive in Rafah

Craig Crowther
February 9, 2024

US President Joe Biden has criticized Israel for the way it has conducted its military campaign in Gaza. His remarks followed a warning from US officials over Israeli plans to move its ground offensive into the southern city of Rafah.

