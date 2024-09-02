US warns Israel over planned ground offensive in Rafah

ConflictsIsraelUS warns Israel over planned ground offensive in RafahTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelCraig Crowther02/09/2024February 9, 2024US President Joe Biden has criticized Israel for the way it has conducted its military campaign in Gaza. His remarks followed a warning from US officials over Israeli plans to move its ground offensive into the southern city of Rafah.https://p.dw.com/p/4cE6aAdvertisement